Joan M. Doiron (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Joan was a trooperas much pain as she was in, she always..."
    - Sue and Al Dunn
  • "My sincere sympathies to you both, Carol and Robert, at..."
    - Kathleen Bayko
Service Information
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-1800
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cremation Society of New Hampshire
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cremation Society of New Hampshire
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Joan M. (Toll) Doiron, 87, passed on Nov. 30, 2019, in the Bedford Hills Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She was the daughter of Richard M. Toll and Michelina "Lena" (Raduazo) Toll.

Family members include her daughter, Carol M. (Doiron) Desrosiers and husband Alan Desrosiers of Windham; her son, Robert R. Doiron and wife Ann Doiron of Manchester; her grandchildren, Michelle Johnson and husband Dennis Johnson, Heather Doiron and Andrew Linta, both of Manchester, and Jennifer Cleveland and husband Jeffery Cleveland of Boston, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Collin Doiron, Isaac and Olivia Johnson, and Brandon and Isabel Linta.

SERVICES: A gathering in remembrance is planned for Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a memorial service beginning at noon.

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 5, 2019
