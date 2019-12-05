MANCHESTER - Joan M. (Toll) Doiron, 87, passed on Nov. 30, 2019, in the Bedford Hills Care & Rehabilitation Center.
She was the daughter of Richard M. Toll and Michelina "Lena" (Raduazo) Toll.
Family members include her daughter, Carol M. (Doiron) Desrosiers and husband Alan Desrosiers of Windham; her son, Robert R. Doiron and wife Ann Doiron of Manchester; her grandchildren, Michelle Johnson and husband Dennis Johnson, Heather Doiron and Andrew Linta, both of Manchester, and Jennifer Cleveland and husband Jeffery Cleveland of Boston, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Collin Doiron, Isaac and Olivia Johnson, and Brandon and Isabel Linta.
.
SERVICES: A gathering in remembrance is planned for Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, with a memorial service beginning at noon.
To view an online tribute, send condolences or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 5, 2019