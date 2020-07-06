Joan Mae Davis, 81, a longtime resident of Candia, NH passed away peacefully in the comforts of her home with her family on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Joan had suffered long term dementia. She was born 12/06/1938 in Brentwood, N.H., the daughter of the late Arthur Strong Sr. and Doris (Waterman) Hausler.
Joan was employed in the textile business, working at Pandora and Manchester Coat Company as a presser. Joan also was president of the Local Union at her place of employment. She loved cooking, playing horseshoes, dancing the polka, listening to country music, snowmobiling, playing cards, reading her daily paper and spending time with her family and friends.
Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Howard Davis, three daughters, Patti Hendrick of Concord, NH, Roxanne Albert of Merrimack, NH, and Judy Danault of Alexandria, LA (Sisters) Gloria Poitras of Goffstown, NH, Brenda Strong of Laconia, NH, Nancy Ware of Chester, NH, (Brother) Arthur Strong of Manchester, NH
Joan has 8 grandchildren, Dave Waniski of Gilmanton Ironworks, NH, Holly Waniski of Waterford, WI, Cameron Hendrick of San Diego CA, Erin Koskela of Manchester, NH, Caitlyn Albert of Bedford, NH, Juliana Albert of Merrimack, NH, Toni Fox of Dry Prong, LA, Rhonda Danault of Alexandria, LA, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews
She is predeceased by her twin sister Joyce Hartz, brothers, Phil Strong Sr., Arnold, Fred and Norman McInnis and Great-granddaughter Emma Bennett
Due to Covid 19 there will be no calling hours or service at this time, there will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Joan will be placed with her husband at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen NH, date to be determined.
We would like to say a special Thank You to Sharon Larpenter, Candia NH, Pastor Steven Baker, Candia NH, Michael Kelley, Candia NH, and Phaneuf's Funeral Home, Manchester NH
As mom would say daily: God Bless YOU All Day!
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net