Joan P. Ouellette, 89, of Center Barnstead, NH passed away Monday, February 17th, 2020 at Concord Hospital, surrounded by family after a lengthy period of declining health.



Joan was born on July 18, 1930 in Manchester, NH; Daughter of Waldo and Louise Orrill. Joan graduated in 1948 from Manchester Central High School.



Joan enjoyed working at Morton's, Calef's Gift Shop and the Christmas Dove in her younger years.



Joan was part of many church choirs; First Methodist Church in Manchester and Rochester and First Congregational Church in Barrington. She was a member of Barrington Women's Club, Garden Club, and 250th Coins. She was heavily involved with the N.H. , as well as being a Wentworth Douglas Volunteer. Joan was also involved in the Cochecho Country Club.



Joan's perfect day started with her morning coffee while watching out her picture window overlooking Lower Suncook Lake. She enjoyed watching the birds, especially the cardinals, who came to visit her, as well as the deer in her front yard. Other interests included ceramics, gardening, reading, journaling, and spending time with friends and family who gathered at her lakefront home.



Joan was an extremely kind and loving individual with a selfless soul. Joan always knew how to make everyone she met feel like a part of the family. She will be very sorely missed by all who were blessed to cross paths with her.



Joan is predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, George R. Ouellette. Joan leaves behind her three sons James, David, and Peter; as well as seven grandchildren and seven (soon to be eight) great grandchildren whom she loved very much.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 - 5 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be sent to N.H. .



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to



