Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Willey) Rand. View Sign Service Information Autumn Funerals Llc 61555 Parrell Rd Bend , OR 97702 (541)-318-0842 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with a heavy yet grateful heart we share that Joan Rand (Willey) passed peacefully into God's arms July 13, 2019.



Joan lived a full and happy life as a devoted wife, loving mother, friend and homemaker.



She married her beloved Bob, Robert Rand of Derry, N.H., at 19 and their life adventure began. They would move to Oregon and raise a family of three girls. They traveled much of the United States together, including many glorious trips to Hawaii. They shared a passion for classic cars which took them to many events where they shared many good times with the best of friends.



Beloved wife to the late Robert Rand. Much-loved mother to Robyn, Terri, Karyn and mother-in-law to Tony. Cherished Grandma to Forrest, Chelsea, Spencer, Joseph and great-grandmother to Trip.



She will be dearly missed, but we take solace in knowing she is reunited with loved ones that went before her and she and her beloved Bob are making up for lost time now in Heaven.



SERVICES: At her request no services will be held.

It is with a heavy yet grateful heart we share that Joan Rand (Willey) passed peacefully into God's arms July 13, 2019.Joan lived a full and happy life as a devoted wife, loving mother, friend and homemaker.She married her beloved Bob, Robert Rand of Derry, N.H., at 19 and their life adventure began. They would move to Oregon and raise a family of three girls. They traveled much of the United States together, including many glorious trips to Hawaii. They shared a passion for classic cars which took them to many events where they shared many good times with the best of friends.Beloved wife to the late Robert Rand. Much-loved mother to Robyn, Terri, Karyn and mother-in-law to Tony. Cherished Grandma to Forrest, Chelsea, Spencer, Joseph and great-grandmother to Trip.She will be dearly missed, but we take solace in knowing she is reunited with loved ones that went before her and she and her beloved Bob are making up for lost time now in Heaven.SERVICES: At her request no services will be held. Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close