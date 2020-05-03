Joan Shirley (Robertson) Melanson
1932 - 2020
Joan Shirley (Robertson) Melanson, 87 of 100 Main Street, Leominster died May 1st, 2020 due to Covid 19. Born on November 3, 1932 in Fitchburg, she was one of 10 children to Willis and Ethel (Forster) Robertson.

After graduation from high school, Joan worked at Burbank Hospital and a local bank, along with other jobs. She spent many years as a cashier at several Victory Market grocery stores. In recent years, Joan loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards and watching sports.

She leaves a son, Dan Melanson and his wife Christina of Manchester, NH, Tina's children Khristopher Tabaknek of CA and Jennifer Brizendine of OR, grandchildren Greysen and Zoe Brizendine, countless nieces, nephews, friends and in-laws.

Joan is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Laurie J Melanson, her son Tommy Melanson and all her siblings, Raymond Robertson, Roland Robertson, Willis Robertson, Edward Robertson, Evelyn Gauvin, Pauli Robertson, Phyllis Lorion, June Cormier and Carol McKenna.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5th at 11 am in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tina
