MANCHESTER - Joan Walmsley, 89, of Manchester, died on June 1, 2019, after a period of failing health.
Born in Manchester on April 30, 1930, she was the daughter of Edward and Lena Leinsing.
Joan grew up in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School West.
She spent her entire professional career working for Hartford Insurance.
Fondly known by everyone as Jo, she enjoyed candlepin bowling, a good game of cribbage and spending time in her garden. Jo's happiest moments were spent when she would host gatherings for her friends and family. She welcomed everyone into her home, truly living the expression "The more the merrier".
Family members include her two children, Tom Walmsley of Meredith, and Cheryl and Michael Lapointe of Amherst; her grandchildren, Alex and Devann Lapointe of Amherst, and Angela Walmsley of Manchester; her great- grandchildren, Tate, Julie and Damien Walmsley of Manchester; her nephew, Jeffrey Filleul, and her niece, Heather Ryan and their families; and her daughter-in-law Monica Walmsley.
Jo was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Richard Walmsley; and her sister, Elaine Filleul.
SERVICES: Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607 or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/boston
