JoAnn Dobrowski
1936 - 2020
JoAnn Dobrowski, 84, of Manchester, NH, passed away at home on July 21, 2020. She lived every day to the fullest, despite cancer, and died surrounded by loving family.

A lifelong resident of the Queen City, she was born on February 11, 1936, and was the daughter of the late William J. and Margaret (Lamey) Morin.

JoAnn graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1954 and Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in 1957.

Early in her career as a registered nurse, JoAnn worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and later at Catholic Medical Center for a combined total of over fifty years in nursing. Throughout her career, she touched thousands of lives with knowledge, professionalism and compassion. Following her retirement, she dedicated her time and talents to volunteering with Catholic Medical Center Parish Nurse Program at Saint Pius X Church.

Deeply devoted to her faith, she was an active, longtime communicant of Saint Pius X Church.

JoAnn was predeceased by her beloved husband of sixty years, Donald M. Dobrowski, on October 27, 2017. She reigned as the matriarch of her beloved family and was a source of great love and welcome advice. She loved her family dearly and always emphasized the importance of family unity. Her family brought her great joy and she was especially proud of her grandchildren.

An avid New England sports fan, JoAnn loved watching the Patriots and Red Sox, loudly coaching from her chair. She enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada with Don, quilting, puzzles, and reading. Most of all, she cherished time spent at the cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee with family and friends. JoAnn will be greatly missed, but her influence will endure as her family continues in the light of her image.

Family members include a son, David Dobrowski and his wife, Jody; two daughters, Kate Dobrowski and Karen Hernandez and her husband, Steven; her eight beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Maxwell, Luke, Connor, Ryan, Sophia, Duncan, and Mack, and step-grandson Alex Hernandez; a brother, William "Bill" J. Morin, Jr., of Manchester; brother-in-law, Richard E. Dobrowski and his wife, Kathleen, of NC; her cousin, caregiver, and best friend, Mary Fitzpatrick; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and grand-dogs.

The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of VNA Hospice, especially Linda Campbell, RN, who not only gave JoAnn wonderful care, but showed great affection for her as well.

Services: Calling hours, with strict social distancing and masks, will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester

The funeral will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Pius X Church, Manchester. Social distancing with limited seating and masks will be observed.

Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Pius X Food Pantry, 575 Candia Road, Manchester, NH 03109 or to New Horizons, 199 Manchester St, Manchester, NH 03103.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Pius X Church
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
The Simard family is sending thoughts and prayers to all.
My mother, Annette, is one of the girls at St Pius X
God Bless your family
Brenda Simard Martin
Neighbor
July 26, 2020
Karen, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Donna Grady
Friend
July 25, 2020
always told her every time I saw her that the real Angeles on this earth were the nurses.
Walter dignam
Family
July 24, 2020
What a great picture! That's her. You can see the life and love in her eyes. We will miss you Aunt JoAnn....but you will still be around and live through my Dad (your brother) and all of us "kids". Say HI to Grammy Morin and Ruth for me. I love you.
Sandra Morin
Family
