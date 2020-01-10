Joanne Beauchemin-Plante (1940 - 2020)
  • "Dear Brenda, Pat, Sue, Cathy, Brian, and Bruce, Our sincere..."
    - Charlene Pino
  • "Are wishes go out for all of you kids with the passing of..."
    - David Miller
  • "So sorry to hear of her passing. She was a great lady...."
    - PAT LAVALLEE
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
HOOKSETT - Joanne R. (Miller) Beauchemin-Plante, 79, formerly of Hooksett, died on Jan. 8, 2020, in Epsom HealthCare Center after a period of declining health.

Born in Nashua on Jan. 17, 1940, she was the daughter of Leon and Yvette (Roy) Miller. Raised in Nashua, she lived in Hooksett for most of her life.

Joanne enjoyed traveling and going on day trips, but especially enjoyed time spent with her family.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Edward "Pete" Beauchemin and Paul Plante; a son-in-law, David Mayor; a grandson, Eric Gancarz; and two siblings, Douglas Miller and Wayne Howson.

Family members include six children, Brian Beauchemin of Henniker, Brenda Crovo and husband Richard, Susan Calderone and husband Gary, and Patricia Fournier, all of Hooksett, Bruce Beauchemin of Manchester, and Cathy Mayor of Hooksett; her brother, Richard Howson of Georgia; 11 grandchildren, Kerry, Tim, Brett, Sarah, Anita, Kristin, Chad, Kevin, Christy, Rachel and Ryan; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed immediately at 2 p.m. with a funeral ceremony in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

After cremation, burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to any local ASPCA.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 10, 2020
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
