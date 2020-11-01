Joanne (Richards) Dugas, 92, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born in Lynn, MA on August 22, 1928 and was the daughter of Ralph and Thelma (Seavey) Richards. She grew up in Concord, New Hampshire and graduated from Concord High School in 1946.
She shared life and love with her husband, Armand A. Dugas, for 58 years. She enjoyed working as the evening librarian at Mt. Saint Mary's College for many years and at Bedford's McKelvie Middle School lunchroom. She was a longtime volunteer with the Red Cross and member of the Concord Contemporary Club.
She loved spending summer vacations in York, Maine, getting together with family and friends and playing cards. She is remembered as a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and friend.
She is predeceased by her father, mother, husband, her sisters Janet Lillios and Mary Jane Robinson and her beloved daughter-in-law, Sharon Dugas.
She is survived by her brother David Richards of Pembroke; daughter Janet and Ron Gurski of Eliot, Maine, son, Thomas Dugas of Chichester and daughter, Jayne Glennon and partner, Craig Meservey of Londonderry; Grandchildren Christopher Gurski, Randy Gurski, Kristen Dugas, Kara Dugas, Michael Glennon and Meghan Glennon; 6 Great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at McHugh Funeral Home Located at 283 Hanover street Manchester, NH 03104. Livestreaming of the services will be available to the public via Facebook Live in the McHugh Funeral Home's Facebook page on Thursday November 5, 2020 at 10:00AM; followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum located at 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester, NH.
Donations in her name may be made to the Manchester Red Cross.