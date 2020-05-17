Joanne Elizabeth Lucier
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Elizabeth Lucier (Bartis) of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully on May 13th, 2020 due to complications from the COVID19 virus. Since 2018, she resided at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester.

Joanne was a loving mother, wife, New England sports fan, reader, and beach lover. Joanne lived a very full life and will be remembered for her love of her family. She was born on September 14, 1940 in Nashua, NH, the only daughter of John C and Hazel (Lovejoy) Bartis. She was an excellent student while attending Nashua Public Schools. In 1958 she met the love of her life, Robert Eugene Lucier who she married in 1957. Children followed soon after, and the young family moved from Nashua, NH to Landover, MA after Robert Accepted a position with the New Hampshire Insurance Group. In 1964 Joanne and Robert moved to Drexel Hill, PA where she continued to be a devote mother to her four children; Susan, Michael, Bruce, and Keith.

Joanne remained dedicated to her Nashua roots and made the trip to NH for the birth of all four children, no matter where she was living. Joanne would spend her summers in Nashua and Hollis, NH with her children so they could forge a close bond with their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joanne gave her kids the opportunity at her father's Nashua ice cream business, the Dairy Freeze. Joanne and her children loved to reminisce about these cherished memories often.

The family moved to Manchester, NH in 1973 where Joanne lived for the rest of her life. After Joanne's kids were grown, she ventured into the working world, finding great joy in working in the cafeteria at Trinity High School and later at SNHU. Joanne's greatest passion remained the time spend with her family, like the highlighted annual holiday celebrations hosted in her home.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Richard and Robert Bartis, her sisters-in-law Jane and Sheila Bartis, her son-in-law Thomas Hayes, and grandson Keith Hayes. She is survived by her four children; Susan Hayes and her children Jeffrey and Ashley of Manchester, Michael Lucier Major, USAF (retired) and his wife Michelle of Bedford, his son Michael of Manchester and daughter Kathleen of Wisconsin, Bruce Lucier and his wife Janice and son Sean of Bedford and daughter Jessica of Texas, Keith Lucier and daughter Paige of Manchester and daughter Elizabeth of Massachusetts.

She also leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren and many loving friends. Joanne enjoyed her time with her nieces and nephew; Janet, Rick, Nancy, Ellen, John, and Margaret of Melrose, NY, and Robert and Brian of Hollis, NH. Joanne enjoyed a special bond and love for her deceased aunt Bernice Lovejoy Frost (Auntie Bun) of Hollis, and her devoted family friend BeeBee Wolkowski of Nashua.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 16, 2020
When I think of Aunt Joanne I think of laughter. Whenever she came to visit Avenue A my parents would sit on the screened in porch, tell stories and laugh. She would make the trip over the mountain with other relatives or grandchildren. We were always glad to see her because it meant happy times. It didn't matter if we were at Hampton Beach or Auntie Bun's house the laughter would continue. I am sure the gang is back together again, looking down on us and smiling. RIP Aunt Joanne
Maggie McLaughlin
Family
May 15, 2020
It was an absolute pleasure to care for and know Jo-Jo. I will miss our daily talks and her smile. Rest in the sweetest peace. Thinking of the whole family during this time ❤
Alex Smith
Friend
May 15, 2020
I am so saddened to hear the passing of Joanne. I loved taking care of her while I worked at Hanover Hill. I loved our talks, and her kind heart. I am so sorry. Her sons were the best, always brought me a coffee and had a big smile on their face. They knew how much I loved their mom. Rest in peace my sweet Angel. You will be dearly missed.
Donna Morehouse
Friend
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved