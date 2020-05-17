When I think of Aunt Joanne I think of laughter. Whenever she came to visit Avenue A my parents would sit on the screened in porch, tell stories and laugh. She would make the trip over the mountain with other relatives or grandchildren. We were always glad to see her because it meant happy times. It didn't matter if we were at Hampton Beach or Auntie Bun's house the laughter would continue. I am sure the gang is back together again, looking down on us and smiling. RIP Aunt Joanne

Maggie McLaughlin

Family