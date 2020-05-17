Joanne Elizabeth Lucier (Bartis) of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully on May 13th, 2020 due to complications from the COVID19 virus. Since 2018, she resided at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester.
Joanne was a loving mother, wife, New England sports fan, reader, and beach lover. Joanne lived a very full life and will be remembered for her love of her family. She was born on September 14, 1940 in Nashua, NH, the only daughter of John C and Hazel (Lovejoy) Bartis. She was an excellent student while attending Nashua Public Schools. In 1958 she met the love of her life, Robert Eugene Lucier who she married in 1957. Children followed soon after, and the young family moved from Nashua, NH to Landover, MA after Robert Accepted a position with the New Hampshire Insurance Group. In 1964 Joanne and Robert moved to Drexel Hill, PA where she continued to be a devote mother to her four children; Susan, Michael, Bruce, and Keith.
Joanne remained dedicated to her Nashua roots and made the trip to NH for the birth of all four children, no matter where she was living. Joanne would spend her summers in Nashua and Hollis, NH with her children so they could forge a close bond with their grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joanne gave her kids the opportunity at her father's Nashua ice cream business, the Dairy Freeze. Joanne and her children loved to reminisce about these cherished memories often.
The family moved to Manchester, NH in 1973 where Joanne lived for the rest of her life. After Joanne's kids were grown, she ventured into the working world, finding great joy in working in the cafeteria at Trinity High School and later at SNHU. Joanne's greatest passion remained the time spend with her family, like the highlighted annual holiday celebrations hosted in her home.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Richard and Robert Bartis, her sisters-in-law Jane and Sheila Bartis, her son-in-law Thomas Hayes, and grandson Keith Hayes. She is survived by her four children; Susan Hayes and her children Jeffrey and Ashley of Manchester, Michael Lucier Major, USAF (retired) and his wife Michelle of Bedford, his son Michael of Manchester and daughter Kathleen of Wisconsin, Bruce Lucier and his wife Janice and son Sean of Bedford and daughter Jessica of Texas, Keith Lucier and daughter Paige of Manchester and daughter Elizabeth of Massachusetts.
She also leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren and many loving friends. Joanne enjoyed her time with her nieces and nephew; Janet, Rick, Nancy, Ellen, John, and Margaret of Melrose, NY, and Robert and Brian of Hollis, NH. Joanne enjoyed a special bond and love for her deceased aunt Bernice Lovejoy Frost (Auntie Bun) of Hollis, and her devoted family friend BeeBee Wolkowski of Nashua.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.