Joanne Y. (Therrien) LaVigne Kibby



Joanne Y. (Therrien) LaVigne Kibby, 82, of Mount Dora, Fla., passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at her home.



Born in Manchester, N.H. on August 10, 1936, she was the daughter of Robert H. and Germaine E. (Rioux) Therrien. She graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1954 and went on to earn a BA degree in Business Administration in 1958 from Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. She was an Interviewer with the State of NH Employment Security office for many years where she retired in 1997. Joanne was always known for her beautiful big smile. She touched many people's lives.



Joanne married Bernard (Bernie) E. LaVigne in 1959 and they had three daughters. After 37 years of marriage, she lost him to cancer in 1996. She later married her second husband, Richard C. Kibby, where they spent many enjoyable years in Florida together until his passing in October 2014.



Family members include her daughter, Lisa Erickson and husband David of Manchester, NH; daughter Michelle Crummey and husband David of Deerfield, NH; daughter Jennifer Hemeon and husband Dale of The Villages, Fla.; two grandchildren, Kristen Erickson and Matthew Crummey, and brother, Robert P. Therrien and wife Alice of Methuen, MA.



A private celebration of life will be held later this August in NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.

