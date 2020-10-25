Joanne Lee Krause passed away peacefully at home on October 19th. She was born in Canandaigua, NY on August 17th, 1930 to George and Ruth (Carter) Gregg. She graduated from Stevens College with a degree in fashion design. She raised two sons and devoted her spare time to horticulture and her beloved lake house.
Her love of flowers was evident in everything she did, from her robust gardens at home to her centerpieces for all the holidays and bridal/baby showers. She grew over 27 different varieties of peonies in her amazing garden. Joanne even designed and helped arrange flowers for granddaughters Whitney and Taylor's weddings.
Years ago, she developed a business called Gendai Design, greatly influenced by Ikenobo School of Ikebana design principles, specializing in corporate flower arrangements and special events. Joanne was an active member and President of both the Atkinson Garden Club from 1976-1978 and NH Federation of Garden Clubs from 1991-1993, as well as a member of the MA Federation of Garden Clubs. Joanne was an inspiration to all and an encouraging mentor to many designers through her wisdom and enthusiasm. She won numerous awards including the coveted first place at The Boston Flower Show. She continued to be a Judge at flower shows throughout New England until recently, and only stopped attending club meetings due to COVID this spring.
Joanne loved to ski and travel with her husband, and even took a solo trip to Italy to visit her best friend after her husband passed. She was at every celebration and event for her grandchildren and could be found every summer spending as much time as possible on Winnipesaukee, enjoying a Hibiscus cocktail on the dock. Joanne was predeceased by her husband Lou of 65 years and son Gregg. She will be missed by her son Chip, daughters-in-law Elaine and Susan, niece Barbara, grandchildren and their spouses: Whitney & Kofi, Taylor & Bill, Jeff & Emily, Joshua & Allison, Jessica & Joseph and great-grandchildren: Carter, Ryan, Charlotte, Lucy, Addison, Olivia & Gregg.
The family will be holding a graveside memorial at the NH Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen on Friday, October 30 at 3 PM. Due to COVID, we are unable to host a reception after the service but hope to celebrate Joanne's life together next summer. Cheers to Joanne! To view Joanne's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
.