MANCHESTER - Joanne M. Stressenger, 85, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, with family at her side.
Born in Lawrence, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Florence (Conley) Bergeron.
Joanne was known for extending kindness and offers of help to others.
She loved her precious companion animals, making beautiful piano music, spending time at the ocean, and enjoyed many travel adventures. Her extra touches always made family holidays joyful and she thrived on sharing a good time with friends and family.
Family members include her spouse, Sandra Koney of Manchester; her daughter, Lee Stressenger and spouse Nanette Leurant of Manchester; her in-laws, Dorothy and Charles Cash of North Carolina; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; nieces and nephews; and devoted friends and loving caregivers.
SERVICES: To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter.
