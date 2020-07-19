1/1
Joanne Mallove
1946 - 2020
Joanne Mallove, 74, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Burlington, MA.

Joanne was born on January 9, 1946, in Wellesley, MA. She was a resident of Burlington, MA for the past ten years. Prior to this, she resided in New Hampshire.

She earned a Master's Degree in Music Education from Boston University. She received additional master's degrees later in life in music therapy and special education.

She was a talented pianist from a very young age. As an adult, her career path almost always included sharing her love of music in some way with others and using it as a tool to help them in their struggles. She taught general music in both public and private schools and she taught piano to students of various ages with a focus on working with special needs children. She was also a music therapist at the NH State Hospital where she taught patients to express their emotions through poetry. A few of the places Joanne taught were The Edgebrook School, Bow Elementary School, Manchester Community Music School and Hillsboro High School. Joanne challenged herself to do more than what was put before her. She was warm, joyful, compassionate, creative and driven.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberlyn Woodard, of Bothell, WA; son, Ethan Mallove of Woburn, MA; sisters Suzanne Howard and Diane Lipowski of Massachusetts; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Julian, Brynne, and Adam.

A private memorial gathering was held Sunday, July 12 at Blossom Hill Cemetery in the Temple Beth Jacob section, N State Street, Concord, NH 03301.

Those who wish may make memorial gifts to The Alzheimer's Association, 1 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03301, in memory of Joanne.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bennett Funeral in Concord, NH.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
