Joanne Marguerite (Drapeau) Dube, 88, died peacefully, Friday, October 9,2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was born on November 4, 1931, the daughter of Aime and Emily (Chateauneuf) Drapeau.
She was the wife of Roland Norman Dube. They were married June 1, 1967 in Concord, NH and they were together until Ronald's passing on December 28, 2016.
Joanne grew up in Concord, NH., where she was a data entry operator for the State of New Hampshire. She loved trips to the beach and to bingo. Joanne always loved a good deal, and would frequent neighborhood yard sales as well as the Hollis Flea Market. Most of all, Joanne loved being a wife and a mother.
Joanne is predeceased by her sister, Jane. Joanne is survived by her son, Brian Dube and his wife, Laura of Londonderry, NH., her daughter Brenda Parsons and her husband, Steve of Bedford, NH., her grandchildren Sydney, Maxwell, Nicole, and Nathan, her great-grandchildren Alexa, Hunter and Cole, her sister Barbara of Florida, and her brother Norman of Chelmsford. Joanne also leaves behind her close family friend, Carol Colburn of Massachusetts.
SERVICES: Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Joanne's loving name, may do so to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, or visit them online at https://www.bcrf.org/
The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St, Nashua, NH., has been placed in charge of arrangements.
