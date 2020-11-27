Joanne T. Otting, 82, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa and formerly of New Hampshire.
A Private family visitation will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, due to the pandemic. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Joanne Otting family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Private graveside services for Joanne will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will take place beside her sister Rose.
She was born at home February 27, 1938 in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Anna (Soppe) Otting, one of three daughters and six sons.
Joann attended St Mary's school from grade one thorough grade twelve. She was a starting guard for three years including the 1954-55 girls basketball team which posted a 22-2 record, certainly the best era of girls 6 on 6 girls basketball in Cascade.
In July of 1956 she entered the Marist missionary sisters of Framingham Massachusetts. After she received an MA in speech pathology from Boston University, she served our catholic church for 14 years. Later she was a member of the faculty as a speech therapist of the Manchester, New Hampshire School System.
Any stray cat that showed up at her backdoor was fed, nursed back to health if necessary, and coaxed inside to become a member of the family. Many were named Cassie in humor of her hometown.
She is survived by three siblings Robert, Jerry, and Fr. Loras Otting.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, two sisters, two sister-in-laws, two nephews and one niece, and a special friend Roger Cote of Manchester, New Hampshire, and numerous friends.
A special thank you to Ray and Diane Ayotte of Hookset, New Hampshire.
A Joanne T. Otting memorial fund has been established.
