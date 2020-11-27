1/1
Joanne T. Otting
1938 - 2020
Joanne T. Otting, 82, of Cascade, Iowa passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa and formerly of New Hampshire.

A Private family visitation will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, due to the pandemic. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Joanne Otting family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.

Private graveside services for Joanne will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will take place beside her sister Rose.

She was born at home February 27, 1938 in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Anna (Soppe) Otting, one of three daughters and six sons.

Joann attended St Mary's school from grade one thorough grade twelve. She was a starting guard for three years including the 1954-55 girls basketball team which posted a 22-2 record, certainly the best era of girls 6 on 6 girls basketball in Cascade.

In July of 1956 she entered the Marist missionary sisters of Framingham Massachusetts. After she received an MA in speech pathology from Boston University, she served our catholic church for 14 years. Later she was a member of the faculty as a speech therapist of the Manchester, New Hampshire School System.

Any stray cat that showed up at her backdoor was fed, nursed back to health if necessary, and coaxed inside to become a member of the family. Many were named Cassie in humor of her hometown.

She is survived by three siblings Robert, Jerry, and Fr. Loras Otting.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, two sisters, two sister-in-laws, two nephews and one niece, and a special friend Roger Cote of Manchester, New Hampshire, and numerous friends.

A special thank you to Ray and Diane Ayotte of Hookset, New Hampshire.

A Joanne T. Otting memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home - Cascade
205 Hayes Street SW
Cascade, IA 52033
1-800-373-7745
Memories & Condolences

November 26, 2020
I am so sorry to read of the loss of Ms. Otting. I remember her fondly as my sons speech teacher nearly forty years ago. My son was always excited to be taken out of class knowing it was time to have his session with her. In short he adored her and excelled in her class. Deepest heartfelt sympathy to family and friends.
November 24, 2020
My sympathy and prayers for all of you. I shall offer a Mass for Joanne tomorrow, November 25th. May God grant her rest and all of you the comfort of his consolation.
James Secora
November 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Joanne was a joy to visit with. Very intelligent lady. I also liked she had a cat as I do. . She was very kind. May she Rest In Peace.
Karen Holmes
November 23, 2020
I’m sure Judie would want the Chub Otting family to express our sympathy for the loss of your sister. I can still see Judie sneaking across the street to see Joanne, or I should say hide from mom so she could get out of dishes. May God bless all of you as you as you see your way through this difficult journey.
Kathy (Otting) Barden
