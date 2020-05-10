Joanne Theresa Fleming
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Theresa Fleming (nee McCann) formerly of Merrimack, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Since 2017, she resided at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester where she received excellent care.

Joanne was a loving mother, nurse, trusted friend, world traveler, voracious reader, bingo maven, diehard Red Sox fan, and beach lover. She lived a very full life with far more highs than lows, and will be remembered for her wry sense of humor and zest for life.

She was born on December 14, 1939 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the eldest daughter of Francis J. McCann and Catherine McCann (nee Thompson). She was an excellent student while attending Worcester public schools, graduating from Commerce High School and then Worcester State Teachers College.

In 1958, she met the love of her life, Patrick Michael Fleming; they married in 1960. Soon after the birth of their first child, the young family moved to Concord, New Hampshire, after Patrick accepted a position with Aetna Life and Casualty Company. At that point in her life, Joanne had never traveled beyond the borders of Massachusetts and viewed moving to New Hampshire - which was still largely wild, with no interstate highways - like moving to Siberia. She would humorously recall that she cried for a week when the decision to move was made.

The family moved south and settled in Merrimack, where they lived for many years. In 1973, with four children under the age of twelve, Joanne bravely returned to school. Upon receiving her nursing degree, she began her career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, where she would serve for more than 30 years until retiring in 2005.

She was predeceased by her parents and younger sister, Mary, who passed in 2019. She is survived by her four children: Pat (and wife Betsy) Fleming of Essex, Vermont, and their children Carly and Olivia; Shelley Fleming White (and partner Dean Moe) of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and her son Ross, as well as Dean's children Jon, Jordan, and Courtney; Marybeth Fleming Riggs of Southaven, Mississippi; and Sean Fleming (and husband Jamie) of Brooklyn, New York. She also leaves behind her dearest and best friend, Elaine Holt, of Alton Bay, New Hampshire, whom she met in 1964. She is also survived by her younger brother, Paul McCann, of Massachusetts, as well as many loving cousins and friends.

A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Joanne's life will be announced at a later date.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 10, 2020
With our love to all: Joanne was a great gal and a great cousin. I remember her home on Woodlawn Ave in Worc. and her wedding reception at the Paxton Inn.(1960).May our Lord richly bless you all with her passing. Love Frank and Fran Harrison.
frank harrison
May 10, 2020
I was in Joanne's class at St Joe's nursing school. I remember her great humor and smile. I am sorry for your loss.
Sue Coughlan
May 10, 2020
I worked with Pat at the Aetna during the late 60's. Also, lived in Merrimack just down the street from your Mom and Dad. Enjoyed many times sitting in her kitchen talking about small town living. She was a sweet person. Larry Cole
Larry Cole
Friend
May 10, 2020
Very sorry, peace and comfort to The Fleming family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Peter Trimarche
Friend
May 8, 2020
Shelley and family, I had the pleasure of meeting Joanne at Hanover Hill and she was a darling! Draw comfort from the memories created together. She will always be with you. I know too well how hard it is to lose a loved one under these circumstances. My heart goes out to you.
Diane Giroux
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved