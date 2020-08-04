1/1
Joel A. Dinsmoor
1970 - 2020
LACONIA-----Joel Anthony Dinsmoor, 50, of Laconia, New Hampshire passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

Joel was born on March 24, 1970, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to David and Diane Dinsmoor. He is presently survived by his wife Laurie (Mitchell) Dinsmoor, of 23 years, his two daughters, Adrianna and Alexia, and his parents David and Diane. In addition, he is survived by several aunts and uncles, many cousins, and other immediate and extended family members and loving friends.

In 1988, Joel graduated from Laconia High School and in 1992 graduated from Plymouth State College with a bachelor's degree in Physical Education Exercise Science. After graduating, he worked at the Laconia Athletic and Swim Club as a personal trainer until 1994 when he decided to opt for a different career in the field of law enforcement. In January 1994, Joel was hired by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections in Concord as a corrections officer, and later that year, he graduated from the New Hampshire Police Standards Training Council Corrections Academy. Joel was promoted in 2003 into the Department's Division of Professional Standards Investigations Bureau as a Sergeant. In 2004, he graduated from the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council Police Academy. Joel was promoted to Chief of the Division of Professional Standards Investigations Bureau in 2017 where he remained until his retirement in June 2020 after 26 years with the Department of Corrections.

Joel enjoyed nothing more than time with his family. He was so proud of Adrianna and Alexia and loved being by their sides at all times. He cherished their summer vacations together in Wells, Maine, each year. In addition, Joel was infatuated with working out at the gym, motorcycles, and family rides in the Jeep Wrangler with the top off.

In 1998, Joel was asked by his father-in-law, Ronald Mitchell, if he wanted to be part of the caretaker crew that was responsible for preserving the Old Man of the Mountain every July. Without hesitation, he accepted the opportunity with great pride and worked each year until 2003, when the Old Man of the Mountain, unfortunately, met his demise.

Joel was especially proud of his heritage as a direct descendant of General John Stark, of Manchester, the hero of the Battle of Bennington of the Revolutionary War. It was General Stark who made New Hampshire's motto, "Live Free or Die" so famous.

In 2006, Joel and his good friend Dana Johnson started Sky High Inflatables LLC, which was a part-time business that rented out inflatable bouncy houses. For nine years they provided rentals to families around the Lakes Regions before selling the business in 2015.

Prior to his passing, Joel considered himself extremely lucky for all the continued support he received from Laurie, Adrianna, Alexia, and his parents during his battle with cancer. He will cherish their love forever.

Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 50 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August, 7, 2020, at 10:00am at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.

Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Laconia, NH.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Joel's memory to Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, PO Box 6, Franconia, NH, 03580.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 3, 2020
Judy Gessner
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
Anthony Sieradski
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Joel was such a kind man. I always enjoyed conversations with him when our paths crossed. On behalf of the Strafford County DOC, our condolences to his family and his brothers and sisters in blue.
Chris Brackett
Coworker
August 3, 2020
David Wilson (Retired Sergeant)
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Joel was a great man loved by all who knew him. Prayers to all his family and friends as we all struggle with this great loss.
Mike
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Karrie Tremblay
August 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry for your loss ! He was a great guy and surely be missed by many sending hugs from a bingo friend . May Joel RIP now
Joanne athanas
Friend
August 3, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Michael Tardy
August 3, 2020
Joel,
Thank you for so many wonderful years of knowing you, being supported in the good times and trying times in our chosen field. Thank you for philanthropic chats, venting sessions, your support when both my parents passed and those great smiles when you talked about your family and all the things that meant the most. I am honored to have experienced your presence in my life. We will meet Sharon’s day when I reach those same lofty realms you now reside in.
Kathleen
Kathleen
Friend
August 3, 2020
David Nielsen
August 3, 2020
Brandon Walsh
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Bill Fay
Friend
August 3, 2020
Karen M
Classmate
August 3, 2020
Joel,

May you rest in peace my brother, prayers and condolences to your family
Roger Dugre
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Joel,
May you rest in peace. You will always be remembered for your smile, and your unwavering dedication to your family, your friends, your life & your career. I hope the many happy memories will help to dry the tears of your family and friends. You will be greatly missed!
Jeffrey White
Coworker
