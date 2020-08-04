Joel,

Thank you for so many wonderful years of knowing you, being supported in the good times and trying times in our chosen field. Thank you for philanthropic chats, venting sessions, your support when both my parents passed and those great smiles when you talked about your family and all the things that meant the most. I am honored to have experienced your presence in my life. We will meet Sharon’s day when I reach those same lofty realms you now reside in.

Kathleen

Kathleen

Friend