John A. Batista, 90, of Manchester, NH, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Cambridge Manor Fairfield, Connecticut, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Manchester, NH on August 14, 1928, he was the son of the late Antonio and Adelia (Barros) Batista.
During World War II, he served with the United States Army.
Family members include, his sister, Mary Dionne, two nephews, Ken Dionne and his wife, Margie, Jeff Dionne and his wife, Judy; several great-nieces and great nephews, especially Antonio and Maria Costa of Shelton, CT; several cousins and dear friends. He was married to the late Victoria Batista.
Services: A committal service with military honors will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 12 Noon at the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery, Boscawen NH.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 11, 2019