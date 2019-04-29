MANCHESTER - John A. Casey, 52, of Manchester, died April 23, 2019, after a period of failing health.
Born in Manchester on Nov. 6, 1966, he was the son of Gerald and Geraldine (Cormier) Casey. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.
John worked at Harvey Industries for several years. Afterward, he was employed as a professional driver for various companies.
A devoted son, loyal brother, doting uncle and kind friend, John will be deeply missed by all who had the honor to know him. He had a keen interest in candle making.
In addition to his parents of Manchester, family members include his sister, Denise Holmes and her husband, Robert, of Antrim; a brother, Paul Casey and his wife, Diana, of Manchester; three nephews, several aunts and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester.
The funeral will follow with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church. Burial will take place in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 29, 2019