John A. Casey (1966 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church,
172 Belmont Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church.
172 Belmont Street,
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
MANCHESTER - John A. Casey, 52, of Manchester, died April 23, 2019, after a period of failing health.

Born in Manchester on Nov. 6, 1966, he was the son of Gerald and Geraldine (Cormier) Casey. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.

John worked at Harvey Industries for several years. Afterward, he was employed as a professional driver for various companies.

A devoted son, loyal brother, doting uncle and kind friend, John will be deeply missed by all who had the honor to know him. He had a keen interest in candle making.

In addition to his parents of Manchester, family members include his sister, Denise Holmes and her husband, Robert, of Antrim; a brother, Paul Casey and his wife, Diana, of Manchester; three nephews, several aunts and cousins.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester.

The funeral will follow with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church. Burial will take place in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.

Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, please visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 29, 2019
