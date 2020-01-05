Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr John A. Czaja. View Sign Service Information Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home 5086 College Corner Pike Oxford , OH 45056 (513)-523-4411 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Faith Lutheran Church 420 S. Campus Ave Oxford , OH View Map Service 11:00 AM Faith Lutheran Church 420 S. Campus Ave Oxford , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21.



He was born on Feb. 27, 1945 in Manchester, N.H., the son of Alexander and Victoria Czaja.



John is survived by Carol (Fishman) Czaja, a childhood friend and the mother of his children, Ian (Katya) and Jason; his grandchildren, Ben and Nik; his wife of 25 years, Brenda Stevens; his New Hampshire relatives; his sister, Ellen; and nieces and nephews.



Growing up he loved spending time with his family at the lake, swimming, boating, and watching the loons. Precocious, he played trumpet, and by age 10 was giving music lessons. He loved jazz and the blues. While in high school, on weekends, he would play with an adult band; before graduation, he played with the New Hampshire Symphony Orchestra.



A scholarship student and psychology major at Yale, he was a member of the Russian Club and played with the football and concert bands. Additionally, as an undergraduate, he was a National Science Foundation Summer Research Fellow. After graduation, he followed his mentor to Connecticut College where he was a research and teaching assistant. These experiences gave him the foundation for his future research as a psychoneuroendocrinologist, (looking at the impact of hormones on the physical functioning and behavior of animals) and demonstrated to him, the importance of faculty mentors, grant writing, and undergraduate research experiences.



Before coming to Miami in 1985, John held research and teaching positions in Oregon, obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, and taught at Purdue. At Miami, John was a professor in the Psychology Department and became the Associate Director of what is now the Office for the Advancement of Research and Scholarship (OARS). In addition to helping faculty write research proposals, John was responsible for university animal care, patents, and the development of a computer network. Over time, his focus shifted to facilitating grant writing, faculty mentoring, and developing programs for undergraduate research experiences.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 420 S. Campus Ave, Oxford, OH 45056 on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. until the Service of Thanksgiving at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Loon Preservation Committee (a center and wildlife sanctuary, dedicated to the protection and preservation of this ancient and threatened species), at Lees Mill's Road, PO Box 604, Moultonborough, NH 03254.



Online condolences to

passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21.He was born on Feb. 27, 1945 in Manchester, N.H., the son of Alexander and Victoria Czaja.John is survived by Carol (Fishman) Czaja, a childhood friend and the mother of his children, Ian (Katya) and Jason; his grandchildren, Ben and Nik; his wife of 25 years, Brenda Stevens; his New Hampshire relatives; his sister, Ellen; and nieces and nephews.Growing up he loved spending time with his family at the lake, swimming, boating, and watching the loons. Precocious, he played trumpet, and by age 10 was giving music lessons. He loved jazz and the blues. While in high school, on weekends, he would play with an adult band; before graduation, he played with the New Hampshire Symphony Orchestra.A scholarship student and psychology major at Yale, he was a member of the Russian Club and played with the football and concert bands. Additionally, as an undergraduate, he was a National Science Foundation Summer Research Fellow. After graduation, he followed his mentor to Connecticut College where he was a research and teaching assistant. These experiences gave him the foundation for his future research as a psychoneuroendocrinologist, (looking at the impact of hormones on the physical functioning and behavior of animals) and demonstrated to him, the importance of faculty mentors, grant writing, and undergraduate research experiences.Before coming to Miami in 1985, John held research and teaching positions in Oregon, obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, and taught at Purdue. At Miami, John was a professor in the Psychology Department and became the Associate Director of what is now the Office for the Advancement of Research and Scholarship (OARS). In addition to helping faculty write research proposals, John was responsible for university animal care, patents, and the development of a computer network. Over time, his focus shifted to facilitating grant writing, faculty mentoring, and developing programs for undergraduate research experiences.SERVICES: Visitation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 420 S. Campus Ave, Oxford, OH 45056 on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. until the Service of Thanksgiving at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Loon Preservation Committee (a center and wildlife sanctuary, dedicated to the protection and preservation of this ancient and threatened species), at Lees Mill's Road, PO Box 604, Moultonborough, NH 03254.Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close