wders, 56, of Wilton, died on Feb. 11, 2020.Born in Peterborough on April 18, 1963, he was the son of Allen W. "Rollie" Jowders of Wilton, and the late Priscilla E. (Conti) Jowders. He was a lifelong Wilton resident.In 1982, he graduated from Wilton High School.John was currently employed as a field engineer for TDS Telecom, formerly Wilton Telephone Co., for the past 34 years.He was a longtime and active member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton having served as a trustee. John was also a 38-year member of the Wilton Fire Department and president of the Firemen's Relief Association.John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed snowmobiling, hiking with friends, working in his yard and helping others. He most especially loved spending time with his family, whether helping them with projects around their homes or swimming in the pool with his grandsons.In addition to his father, family members include his high school sweetheart of 35 years, Robin (White) Jowders of Wilton; his son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Kalie Jowders of Billerica, Mass.; his daughter and son-in-law, Jillian and Patrick Brooks of Wilton; his grandchildren whom he adored, Cole Jowders and Nathan Brooks and his granddaughter due in May; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Kevin Jean of Wilton, and Patricia and Steven Rafter of Milford; his father-in-law, Bill White; his mother-in-law, Catherine O'Brien and her husband John; aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Murphy.SERVICES: Visiting hours are Sunday, Feb. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford.A funeral service is planned for Monday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, 25 Gregg St., Wilton.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wilton Firemen's Relief Association, P.O. Box 533, Wilton, N.H. 03086 or the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, P.O. Box 246, Wilton, N.H. 03086.Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.smith-heald.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 14, 2020

