Guest Book View Sign Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - John A. Kustra, 101, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 22, 1917, he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Mary (Marek) Kustra. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester and the Hooksett area.



He was educated in the Hooksett and Manchester school systems.



In 1976, he retired as a chief master sergeant after a total of 39 years with the



A great enthusiast of aviation, he enlisted in the U.S.



In 1940, he earned his private pilot's license on a scholarship through the Civilian Pilot Training Program. He was a Federally-licensed aircraft and power plant technician and a former member of the Civil Air Patrol.



In 1941, John was employed at Grenier Field in Manchester as a civil service aircraft power plant technician. He was later promoted to be in charge of the quality control department and then advanced to assistant general foreman of the aircraft maintenance shops.



In November of 1946, Adjutant General Charles F. Bowen organized the New Hampshire Air National Guard and John was one of the first three members hired by General Bowen to be supervisor of the quality control assurance department as a full-time technician with the 133rd Fighter Interceptor Squadron. During that time, the unit was mobilized to active duty during the



In 1951, he earned his commercial pilot's license under the G.I. Bill of Rights at the Concord airport.



In 1965, John was in charge of the quality control department when the 157th CAM Squadron of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was transferred from Grenier Field to Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth.



An avid pilot of light aircraft, he was a member of the Queen City Aero Club; Manchester Chapter 408 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees; U.S. Air Force Sergeants Association; and Post 79, The American Legion.



John was also an avid sportsman in his younger years where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.



He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. His family was the center of his life. He particularly enjoyed taking his children, relatives and friends for a flight in the Cessna 172 aircraft. He was compassionate to his family, neighbors and co-workers and will be greatly missed.



John was a communicant of St. Hedwig Church and a member of the St. Joseph Society of the church.



In addition, John was the beloved husband of Stella (Zawisza) Kustra with whom he shared 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2011.



Family members include his son, Kenneth J. Kustra of Merrimack; his daughter, Lois B. Jeannont of Manchester; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and nieces and cousins.



John was predeceased by his son, Thomas A. Kustra, M.D., who died in 1996; his grandson, Kenneth P. Kustra, who died in 2000; and his siblings, Anna Byk, 1996, Louis Kustra, 1982, Emily Kurpiel, 2008, Genevieve McCabe, 2012, and Josephine Enderson, 2013.



The family would like to thank the VA and the VNA Hospice staff for their kind and compassionate care for John in his final year.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, before leaving in procession to St. Hedwig Cemetery for burial with military honors.



For more information, please visit







MANCHESTER - John A. Kustra, 101, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.Born in Manchester on Oct. 22, 1917, he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Mary (Marek) Kustra. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester and the Hooksett area.He was educated in the Hooksett and Manchester school systems.In 1976, he retired as a chief master sergeant after a total of 39 years with the U.S. Air Force and Federal Service.A great enthusiast of aviation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1936 and completed an enlistment at Albrook Field in the Panama Canal.In 1940, he earned his private pilot's license on a scholarship through the Civilian Pilot Training Program. He was a Federally-licensed aircraft and power plant technician and a former member of the Civil Air Patrol.In 1941, John was employed at Grenier Field in Manchester as a civil service aircraft power plant technician. He was later promoted to be in charge of the quality control department and then advanced to assistant general foreman of the aircraft maintenance shops.In November of 1946, Adjutant General Charles F. Bowen organized the New Hampshire Air National Guard and John was one of the first three members hired by General Bowen to be supervisor of the quality control assurance department as a full-time technician with the 133rd Fighter Interceptor Squadron. During that time, the unit was mobilized to active duty during the Korean War , the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the Berlin Airlift.In 1951, he earned his commercial pilot's license under the G.I. Bill of Rights at the Concord airport.In 1965, John was in charge of the quality control department when the 157th CAM Squadron of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was transferred from Grenier Field to Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth.An avid pilot of light aircraft, he was a member of the Queen City Aero Club; Manchester Chapter 408 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees; U.S. Air Force Sergeants Association; and Post 79, The American Legion.John was also an avid sportsman in his younger years where he enjoyed hunting and fishing.He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. His family was the center of his life. He particularly enjoyed taking his children, relatives and friends for a flight in the Cessna 172 aircraft. He was compassionate to his family, neighbors and co-workers and will be greatly missed.John was a communicant of St. Hedwig Church and a member of the St. Joseph Society of the church.In addition, John was the beloved husband of Stella (Zawisza) Kustra with whom he shared 70 years of marriage before her passing in 2011.Family members include his son, Kenneth J. Kustra of Merrimack; his daughter, Lois B. Jeannont of Manchester; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and nieces and cousins.John was predeceased by his son, Thomas A. Kustra, M.D., who died in 1996; his grandson, Kenneth P. Kustra, who died in 2000; and his siblings, Anna Byk, 1996, Louis Kustra, 1982, Emily Kurpiel, 2008, Genevieve McCabe, 2012, and Josephine Enderson, 2013.The family would like to thank the VA and the VNA Hospice staff for their kind and compassionate care for John in his final year.SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, before leaving in procession to St. Hedwig Cemetery for burial with military honors.For more information, please visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War U.S. Air Force U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close