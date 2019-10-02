Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Church 575 Candia Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WEARE - John A. Poznanski, 72, of Weare, passed away suddenly Sept. 25, 2019, in the home he built more than 40 years ago.



Born in Manchester on March 17, 1947, he was the son of Stella (Swisz) and Frank Poznanski. After his mother passed away in 1948, he was raised by his mother, Mildred (Bertrand) Poznanski Clement Poor.



Raised in Manchester, he graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1965. While in high school, he developed his carpentry and automotive skills.



During the war in Vietnam, he served in the U.S.



John graduated from the New Hampshire Vocational-Technical College and was licensed as an electrician. He returned to New Hampshire Vocational-Technical College and was licensed as a plumber/pipefitter. He went on to earn his master plumber license. John was a member of Local #131 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union for 48 years.



John was married to Margaret Nelson on March 29, 1969. They celebrated their 50th anniversary earlier this year.



John was a man of faith and his family was among the founding families of St. Pius X Church. For more than 40 years, John was a communicant of St. Lawrence Parish in Goffstown. He volunteered in various capacities, most recently known for the meatballs he would make for the bereavement ministry.



John will be remembered by his grandchildren as Jagiu and by all for his tremendous cooking and baking abilities, passion for gardening and coin collecting, love of Disney, skills in all things handy, and as a knowledgeable weather enthusiast. His many skills and projects led him to be a loyal and devoted daily Goffstown Ace Hardware groupie.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his parents-in-law, Joseph and Ruth (Ball) Nelson; and his sister-in-law, Marilyn Gates.



Family members include his wife of 50 years, Margaret; his mother, Mildred; his daughters, Meredith Cook and her husband Charles of Manchester, Melanie Toscano and her husband Rick of Fremont, Meghan Hardy and her husband Donald of Weare, and Jessica Poznanski and her fiance Keith Anderson of Weare; his grandchildren, Jonathan and Brendan Cook of Manchester, and Sydney and Allie Toscano of Fremont; his brothers, Peter Poznanski of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Bradley Poznanski and his wife Brenda of Nashua; his sisters, Carolyn Gough and her husband William of Plymouth, Mich., and Marilyn Griffin and her husband Donald of Lady Lake, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Joan Porter and her husband Paul of Manchester; his brothers-in-law, William Nelson and his fiancee Jean Foor of Manchester, and Robert Nelson and his wife Karen of Weare; his close friend and brother-in-law, Donald Gates II of Fremont; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester. The Rite of Committal will be celebrated privately at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty House, 75 W. Baker St. Manchester, N.H. 03103, a nonprofit helping homeless and struggling veterans.



Condolences may be offered at







WEARE - John A. Poznanski, 72, of Weare, passed away suddenly Sept. 25, 2019, in the home he built more than 40 years ago.Born in Manchester on March 17, 1947, he was the son of Stella (Swisz) and Frank Poznanski. After his mother passed away in 1948, he was raised by his mother, Mildred (Bertrand) Poznanski Clement Poor.Raised in Manchester, he graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1965. While in high school, he developed his carpentry and automotive skills.During the war in Vietnam, he served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant. His decorations include the Bronze Star John graduated from the New Hampshire Vocational-Technical College and was licensed as an electrician. He returned to New Hampshire Vocational-Technical College and was licensed as a plumber/pipefitter. He went on to earn his master plumber license. John was a member of Local #131 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union for 48 years.John was married to Margaret Nelson on March 29, 1969. They celebrated their 50th anniversary earlier this year.John was a man of faith and his family was among the founding families of St. Pius X Church. For more than 40 years, John was a communicant of St. Lawrence Parish in Goffstown. He volunteered in various capacities, most recently known for the meatballs he would make for the bereavement ministry.John will be remembered by his grandchildren as Jagiu and by all for his tremendous cooking and baking abilities, passion for gardening and coin collecting, love of Disney, skills in all things handy, and as a knowledgeable weather enthusiast. His many skills and projects led him to be a loyal and devoted daily Goffstown Ace Hardware groupie.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his parents-in-law, Joseph and Ruth (Ball) Nelson; and his sister-in-law, Marilyn Gates.Family members include his wife of 50 years, Margaret; his mother, Mildred; his daughters, Meredith Cook and her husband Charles of Manchester, Melanie Toscano and her husband Rick of Fremont, Meghan Hardy and her husband Donald of Weare, and Jessica Poznanski and her fiance Keith Anderson of Weare; his grandchildren, Jonathan and Brendan Cook of Manchester, and Sydney and Allie Toscano of Fremont; his brothers, Peter Poznanski of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Bradley Poznanski and his wife Brenda of Nashua; his sisters, Carolyn Gough and her husband William of Plymouth, Mich., and Marilyn Griffin and her husband Donald of Lady Lake, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Joan Porter and her husband Paul of Manchester; his brothers-in-law, William Nelson and his fiancee Jean Foor of Manchester, and Robert Nelson and his wife Karen of Weare; his close friend and brother-in-law, Donald Gates II of Fremont; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. from St. Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester. The Rite of Committal will be celebrated privately at a future date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty House, 75 W. Baker St. Manchester, N.H. 03103, a nonprofit helping homeless and struggling veterans.Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close