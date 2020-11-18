1/1
John A. Rocheleau
1967 - 2020
John A. Rocheleau, 53, died November 16, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness that was fought with courage and strength.

He was born in Manchester on March 25, 1967 the son of the late Adam R. Rocheleau Jr. and Therese (Bilodeau) Rocheleau.

Prior to his illness he was a State Highway employee for NHDOT for which he met many close friends.

He enjoyed being outdoors, spending his free time with people, working with his hands, but most of all he loved his family.

Family members include his wife, Sharon (Tremblay) Rocheleau of Manchester, one daughter, Tiffany White and her husband, Joshua of Litchfield, one son, Zachary Rocheleau of Manchester, one granddaughter, Kendall White, affectionately known as "Peanut", son of mother Therese (Bilodeau) Rocheleau, one brother, Mark Rocheleau of Manchester, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 am in Pine Grove Cemetery. Everyone is encouraged to wear jeans. All that wish to attend are welcome.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation to further the effort in finding a cure for Ex-Goblet Cell Carcinoma, 333 Mamaroneck Ave., Suite 492, White Plains, NY 10605.

J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
November 18, 2020
He was my best friend and just like a brother . We were raised together by my aunt and uncle . We would do all kinds of things every day , i will miss him so much.
Craig Bilodeau
Family
