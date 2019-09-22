John A. Slebodnick, 89, passed away the morning of September 11, 2019, at the Hillsborough County Nursing House.
Born in Hazleton, PA on July 17, 1930 to Andrew and Anna Slebodnick, John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vassiliki (Tsiemkles) Slebodnick, his brother, James Slebodnick, his sister, Carol Czutno, his daughter-in-law, Lucie (Martin) Slebodnick, three grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, and Jonathan and wife Charlotte, as well as one great grandchild, Theodore. He was predeceased by his son, John N. Slebodnick, who passed away in December 2017.
John was a 22-year Cold War Navy Veteran, reaching the position of Chief Petty Officer, and serving as Chief of The Boat on the USS Nautilus, the world's first operational nuclear-powered submarine and the first submarine to complete a submerged transit of the North Pole. He received a National Defense Service Medal with a Bronze Star and 5 Good Conduct Medals during his time in the service. After a distinguished career in the Navy, he continued to work as an electrician, owning his own electrical company and teaching as a professor at NH Vocational Technical College (now Community College System of NH) in Manchester. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and bird watching.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 24, from 4:00 - 5:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester, NH. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 5:00 PM. Military honors and interment will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 10:00 AM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 DW Highway in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 22, 2019