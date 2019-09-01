John Adams, 62, of Manchester passed away Friday, Aug. 30, after a brief illness. He was born Nov. 25, 1956.
John did odd jobs as a handyman all his life. He was an avid hunter who also liked to fish. Right now he's having a beer with Coffee in Heaven.
His family members include Linda Fruci, Diana Katz, Michael Adams, Gail Durant, Donna Martin, Daniel Adams, Tami Adams, David Adams, Ann Marie Valliere, Nancy Adams and Kelly Charest.
He was predeceased by his parents, John J. Adams and Doris "Coffee Says Hi" Adams, and a sister, Brenda Lee Adams.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
