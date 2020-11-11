John A. Noftle, 75, of Derry, NH, passed away after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer Monday, November 9, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Lynn, MA on May 2, 1945, a son of the late Harold and Edith (Johnson) Noftle. John grew up in Acton, MA and graduated from Acton Boxborough Regional High School. John spent his working career as a stock receiver of the F.W. Webb Co. with whom he worked for 42 years. He was a member of the Bedford Grange # 283 for 53 years and was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Derry. John married his beloved wife on May 17, 1969.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra (King) Noftle of Derry; daughter, Jennifer Lynn and husband Jeremy R. Todd of Derry; two brothers, Ronald E. Noftle and wife Alayne of Winston-Salem, NC and Randall S. Noftle and wife Kimberly of Lewisville, NC; step brother, Garfield Vail of Escatadpa, MI; two brothers in law, Charles Lehman of Lowell, MA and Donald King, Sr. of Sebring, FL; step sister, Carolyn Vail of Boxborough, MA; sister in law, Joan King of Nashua, NH; sister-in-law, Judith Lees and husband William of North Port, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and step-mother, Edith J. Noftle and two step brothers: Roger and Donald Vail.
A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 am in the funeral home. The burial will follow in Morrison Cemetery, Harvey Road, Deerfield, NH. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Abiding Memorial Fund at 4 Crystal Ave, #1, Derry, NH 03038.