John Anthony "Tony" Bergeron
1944 - 2020
John Anthony "Tony" Bergeron passed away at home surrounded by family after a courageous and prolonged battle with cancer on August 1, 2020 in Georges Mills NH at the age of 76.

Tony was born on March 10, 1944 in Newport NH to Arthur and Louise (Maloney) Bergeron. He graduated from Newport High School and attended Keene State College. Tony married the love of his life Muriel Gardner in 1965. Tony and Muriel made their lifelong home in Georges Mills where they raised their 2 daughters.

After over 20 years in road construction Tony successfully ran for Sunapee Road Agent in 1984. He held that position for 29 years until his retirement. As dedicated as he was to his family, Tony served his community as an integral member of the Highway Safety Committee, Transfer Station Recycling Committee, Road Number/Naming committee and the New Town Building Committee. Tony was a Senior Road Scholar and a Road Scholar Trainer. He served as director of the NH Road Agents Association. He achieved level IV Solid Waste Facility Manager/Operator status in 1995.

Tony was a 25-year member of the Sunapee fire department serving in multiple leadership roles as a fire engineer from 1979-1987, Fire Chief from 1982 to 1987. He was also a Fire Warden, Deputy Fire Warden and Special Deputy Warden for 20 years. Tony was one of the first 3 certified fire fighters in Sunapee that completed the "train the trainer" program. Tony is the only person in Sunapee to have received the Fire Department Award for dedicated service to the community twice.

Tony was an active member of the Sunapee Lions Club from 1993 to 2004. He was recognized in 1999 for his outstanding leadership and dedicated service to his community and the Lions Club with the Melvin Jones award. He was also actively involved in the development of the high school baseball field, the basketball courts and supported the annual antique car show, all of which continue to provide opportunities for children and families in his hometown.

In the spirit of being a lifelong contributor and steward for his community, Tony served on multiple boards including the Harbor House Livery Committee, Sunapee Green up, Sunapee Gardeners, and the Caruther Chapel Committee. He was involved in the NOAA drainage study for the Lake Sunapee Protective Association. After retirement Tony contributed to the building of the covered bridge in the Harbor. In retirement he also decided to circle back to the beginnings of his community service in the early 1970's by rejoining the Sunapee water and sewer commission.

The impact of Tony's lifetime of leadership, friendship and dedication to the town of Sunapee is ongoing. If something needed to be done Tony would quietly take the lead and get it completed. His spirit and commitment to making a difference is continued by his daughters' involvement in their own communities through Girl Scouts and various local political roles. Tony was recently honored by the Sunapee selectmen with the naming of J A Bergeron Drive, the road to the Town sheds. Not one for public accolades, Tony was both surprised and gratified.

In his free time Tony was an avid reader who frequented the Abbott library weekly. He also was fascinated with weather and rain/snow totals. For many years he was the Sunapee weather gatherer for the national weather service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Muriel taking trips throughout the United States and Europe plus spending several winters in the Florida Keys. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren hiking, swimming and playing board games. Sunday afternoons were often reserved for watching and attending NASCAR races.

Tony was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Louise Bergeron, his brother Arthur "Bergie" Bergeron, and his sister Geraldine Sheehan. Surviving family members include his wife of 55 years Muriel Bergeron, and their daughters Nicole Bergeron-Manson and Gordon Manson from Kingston NH and Heather and Chester Clark of Epping NH. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren: his only granddaughter, Samantha Manson of Kingston NH and his grandsons, Austin and Reilly Clark of Epping NH. He is also survived by his nieces Melissa Bagley of Manchester NH and Anita and Bob Teschek of Newport NH. He leaves behind many cherished family and delightful friends who have brought him joy and laughter, inspiration and solace.

A graveside celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any of these organizations that meant so much to Tony: Abbott Library 11 Soonipi Circle Sunapee; Sunapee Police and Fire Dept 9 Sargent Road Sunapee; Sunapee Heritage Alliance and the Livery 58 Main St Sunapee; Lake Sunapee Region VNA and Hospice 107 Newport Road New London.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Chadwick Funeral Service of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
August 4, 2020
Tony , one of a kind ! I loved talking with you and always lit up when you came into town hall ! Just a wonderful soul ! Be at peace my friend - Bergeron family , I’m so sorry for your tremendous loss
Kristen McAllister
Coworker
August 4, 2020
I worked with Tony for many years on a variety of projects through the Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission. He was “the go-to guy.” When we worked on the Sunapee Hazard Mitigation Plan, Tony would pull journals off his office bookshelves and find the storms and other events that occurred in Sunapee. Tony was a wonder! He was a dedicated, highly intelligent and kind man. I will miss him and wish his family the peace Tony would want them to have.
Victoria Davis
Friend
August 4, 2020
What a legend this man was! He led an active and helpful life, giving support to our community. We offer our condolences to you, his family, for the lack of his presence. We ask Father God for peace that passes all understanding, and may the blessed memories you have keep you thankful for the time shared with him on this earth.

Lovingly,
Judi & Wayne Strycharz
(Sunapee Gardener)
Judi Strycharz
Friend
August 4, 2020
Dear Muriel
What great memories you have of such a wonderful man. Treasure and reflect on them often, as I’m sure anyone that knew him will. I’m very sorry for your great loss, sending love, prayers, and healing thoughts to you and your family. Love Cathie
Cathie Zoeller
Friend
August 4, 2020
Tony is someone who loved his community and served it with his heart. I looked up to him and admired his selfless hardworking attitude. He gave me inspiration and friendship, and will be greatly missed.
Scott Knabb
Friend
August 3, 2020
Dear Muriel and family,
A story of a man well loved by family and community. A first class gentleman with a work ethic that was unsurpassed. How fortunate we were to know him.
Vicki & Linc
Vicki Jepson
Friend
