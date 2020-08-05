I worked with Tony for many years on a variety of projects through the Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission. He was “the go-to guy.” When we worked on the Sunapee Hazard Mitigation Plan, Tony would pull journals off his office bookshelves and find the storms and other events that occurred in Sunapee. Tony was a wonder! He was a dedicated, highly intelligent and kind man. I will miss him and wish his family the peace Tony would want them to have.

Victoria Davis

Friend