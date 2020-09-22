1/
John B. O'Malley
John B. O'Malley passed away in the Bronx at the St. Patrick's Home. He was born in the Bronx, New York, lived in Manchester, NH for 33 years and spent the last 10 years at Dowling Gardens in Sparkill, NY where he made many friends. John served in the US Navy during WWII on the USS Tausig. After the Navy he attended St. John's University. He is a past Grand Knight of St. Raymond's Council Knights of Columbus in Bronx, NY and the past Commander of Sweeney Post, American Legion in Manchester, NH. John was predeceased by his parents, John and Bridget O'Malley; his brothers, David and Vincent O'Malley and his wives, Marion O'Malley and Adella O'Malley. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Tom) Kelleher, John (Annie) O'Malley and Susie (Artie) Gorrasi; his grandchildren, Michael (Michelle) Gorrasi, Brian Gorrasi, John (Katie) O'Malley and Dan O'Malley and his 6 grandchildren, Isabella, Owen, Ryan, Fiona, Jack and John. In his memory donations can be made to Dowling Gardens 190 Kings Highway, Sparkill, NY 10976.



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schuyler Hill Funeral Home
3535 E Tremont Ave
Bronx, NY 10465
(718) 792-0270
