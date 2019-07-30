LITCHFIELD - John Brian Drew, 64, of Litchfield, passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019, in his home.
Born in Lynn, Mass., on May 15, 1955, he was son of the late Walter Drew and Virginia (Mackey) Halley. He enjoyed 36 years of marriage with his wife, Peggy (Hecker) Drew.
Raised in Lynn, Mass., John was a resident of Litchfield for the past 20 years.
He will be most remembered by those who loved him for his enduring sense of humor, following his beloved New England Patriots with family and friends, his love of all things Christmas, and his love of animals.
Family members include his wife, Peggy Drew; his siblings, Donna (Lee) Alessandriai, Leslie (Kevin) Tibbitts, Lori (Vinny) Armenio, Scott Halley, Donna (Michael) Renkert, the Rev. Monsignor James Halley; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, July 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, July 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
The funeral service is Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102.
Published in Union Leader on July 30, 2019