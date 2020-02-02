Guest Book View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John C. "Johnny" Snedeker, 71, of Northwood, passed away following a lengthy period of declining health on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with his family by his side.



Born on April 23, 1948, in Concord, he was the son of Phyllis (Plante) Snedeker of Pittsfield and the late John Snedeker.



John was educated in the local schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the National Guard until 1971. He was known for his love of all things motorized and his knack for being able to fix them; he was a mechanic by trade but whether it was fixing them or collecting them he enjoyed it and was always on the next hunt to find his next big restoration project. He also loved traveling to places like Lake George, N.Y., and Walt Disney World. He left an impression with all he met and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julie (Gagne) Snedeker of Northwood; daughter, Louann Corson and her husband Michael of Northwood; sons, Keith Snedeker and his wife Kathy of Epsom and Scott Snedeker and his wife Rebecca of Epsom; and siblings, Anthony Snedeker of Gilmanton, Mary Jane Brown of Pittsfield, Marie Cheever of Northwood, Wanda Lang of Pittsfield, James "Jimmie" Snedeker of Pittsfield, Donna Snedeker-Hutchins of Pembroke and Bonnie Vien of Gilmanton. He was known as Grampa to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, Epsom. Burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.



To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit







John C. "Johnny" Snedeker, 71, of Northwood, passed away following a lengthy period of declining health on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with his family by his side.Born on April 23, 1948, in Concord, he was the son of Phyllis (Plante) Snedeker of Pittsfield and the late John Snedeker.John was educated in the local schools and went on to proudly serve his country in the National Guard until 1971. He was known for his love of all things motorized and his knack for being able to fix them; he was a mechanic by trade but whether it was fixing them or collecting them he enjoyed it and was always on the next hunt to find his next big restoration project. He also loved traveling to places like Lake George, N.Y., and Walt Disney World. He left an impression with all he met and will be greatly missed.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julie (Gagne) Snedeker of Northwood; daughter, Louann Corson and her husband Michael of Northwood; sons, Keith Snedeker and his wife Kathy of Epsom and Scott Snedeker and his wife Rebecca of Epsom; and siblings, Anthony Snedeker of Gilmanton, Mary Jane Brown of Pittsfield, Marie Cheever of Northwood, Wanda Lang of Pittsfield, James "Jimmie" Snedeker of Pittsfield, Donna Snedeker-Hutchins of Pembroke and Bonnie Vien of Gilmanton. He was known as Grampa to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, Epsom. Burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close