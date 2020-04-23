John (Johnny) Clear, 69, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born in Manchester, NH on August 8, 1950, son of the late Jack and Harriet Clear.
Johnny was an avid Reader and loved mental challenges. His favorite author was Stephen King. He was a Union Ironworker until his 1991 brain injury, he served in Vietnam as an Army Pathfinder.
He leaves behind his sister Donna Staples, Nephew and Nieces, Heather, Shane and Monique Staples, great niece and nephew, Sophia and Nolan Roy and loving cousin Nick Kafejelis, who visited him regularly over the last 25 years, and his dear best friend April McNeil.
A very special thanks to April McNeil, Trey Hiott, the Donovan family and all of his caregivers at Robin Hill Farm and Rose Meadow Garden brain and trauma facilities. Johnny spent the last 27 years under their loving care.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Hampshire foodbank to help feed our neighbors at www.nhfoodbank.org.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2020