John David Tibbetts, 66, of Brentwood, NH, passed away at his home on August 30, 2019. He was born in Exeter, NH on February 4, 1953, the son of the late Lloyd S. Tibbetts Sr. and Eleanor B. (Smart) Tibbetts. He was raised in Brentwood where he chose to live and raise his family. John served his nation in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was also proud to serve his community as both an EMT and firefighter in Brentwood and Fremont, NH. He volunteered and was chosen to assist the National Forest Service fight wildfires outside of Missoula Montana. John learned the construction trade working with his father Lloyd, a trade which he continued throughout his life. Following his father's example, John shared the trade with his sons. He also had a twenty-year career with the Rockingham House of Corrections. A consummate "Man's Man", John loved the outdoors. He was a successful hunter, fisherman, and could drive anything well including boats, trucks, buses, tractors, and motorcycles. John has climbed and skied all the mountains in the Northeast. He loved doing anything in the outdoors including hunting in Great Bay and Pittsburg, NH with his sons, friends, and beloved dog Jake. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Lloyd Tibbetts Jr. Family members include his wife of 35 years, Gail (Stevens) Tibbetts of Brentwood, NH; three children, Julie Hoyt and husband Scott of Brentwood, NH, Jason Irish and wife Danielle of Rochester, NH, and David Tibbetts and fiance Samantha Fogg of Epping, NH; five grandchildren that brought him his greatest joy, Emily Irish, Timothy Hoyt, Meghan Hoyt, Parker Tibbetts, and Lily Tibbetts; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal companion Jake. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 AM at the Tonry Memorial Cemetery on Route 111A in Brentwood, NH. Following the service, refreshments will be available at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Route 111A in Brentwood, NH. Arrangements are being handled by Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019