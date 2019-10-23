Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Woroniak. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Memorial service 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cremation Society of New Hampshire 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DEERFIELD - John David Woroniak, 84, a longtime resident of Deerfield N.H., passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, at Exeter Hospital, after a period of declining health.



John was born in Manchester, N.H., on November 19, 1934, to Catherine (Jarosz) Woroniak and Adam Woroniak.



He graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1953 and became a lineman for Seaward Construction, installing overhead distribution power lines throughout New Hampshire.



After serving two years in the U.S. Army, he began a 32-year career of civilian service for the Department of the Air Force, first as an electrician at Grenier Field in Manchester, then as an electrical foreman at the New Boston Air Force Satellite Tracking Station. After retirement, John continued work as a master electrician.



John was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed dancing and playing cribbage with family and friends. His warm smile will be missed by many.



John was predeceased by his brother Alfred Woroniak, his wife Joan (Barnes) Woroniak, and his first wife Maxine (Quigley) Woroniak. He leaves behind his sister, Doris Pierce of Manchester, N.H., and brother, Thomas Woroniak of Hooksett, N.H. Other family members include his niece, Michelle (Woroniak) Ham of Saco, Maine; nephew Michael Woroniak of Strafford, N.H.; and their extended families.



.



SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend a Gathering and Memorial Service for John at the Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH on Friday, October 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Inn at Deerfield, a nonprofit home specializing in dementia care: 34 Ridge Road, P.O. Box 87, Deerfield NH 03037.



To view John's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



DEERFIELD - John David Woroniak, 84, a longtime resident of Deerfield N.H., passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, at Exeter Hospital, after a period of declining health.John was born in Manchester, N.H., on November 19, 1934, to Catherine (Jarosz) Woroniak and Adam Woroniak.He graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1953 and became a lineman for Seaward Construction, installing overhead distribution power lines throughout New Hampshire.After serving two years in the U.S. Army, he began a 32-year career of civilian service for the Department of the Air Force, first as an electrician at Grenier Field in Manchester, then as an electrical foreman at the New Boston Air Force Satellite Tracking Station. After retirement, John continued work as a master electrician.John was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed dancing and playing cribbage with family and friends. His warm smile will be missed by many.John was predeceased by his brother Alfred Woroniak, his wife Joan (Barnes) Woroniak, and his first wife Maxine (Quigley) Woroniak. He leaves behind his sister, Doris Pierce of Manchester, N.H., and brother, Thomas Woroniak of Hooksett, N.H. Other family members include his niece, Michelle (Woroniak) Ham of Saco, Maine; nephew Michael Woroniak of Strafford, N.H.; and their extended families.SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend a Gathering and Memorial Service for John at the Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH on Friday, October 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Inn at Deerfield, a nonprofit home specializing in dementia care: 34 Ridge Road, P.O. Box 87, Deerfield NH 03037.To view John's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close