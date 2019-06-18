Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Hank" Downey. View Sign Service Information Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-926-6500 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Theresa Church 795 Central Road Rye Beach , NH View Map Burial Following Services North Hampton Center Cemetery 196 Post Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NORTH HAMPTON - John "Hank" Downey, 91, of North Hampton, passed Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Brighton, Mass., on Feb. 20, 1928, he was the only child of the late James and Elizabeth (Nealin) Downey. He was raised in Marblehead, Mass.



In 1947, he graduated from St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers, Mass., where he excelled in baseball and hockey. He later earned his bachelor of science degree from Providence College where he continued to play baseball as the Friars' starting catcher.



During the



After his military service, Hank established his own diaper service business, "Downy Diaper", with the clever slogan "It's Tops for Bottoms!" in Arlington, Mass.



Hank married his beloved wife, Mary Lou (Burns) Downey, in 1956 and they settled in Marblehead, Mass. Soon after, Hank began his more than 33-year career with Sprague Energy - a move that brought Hank, Lou and their growing family to North Hampton. The heart of Hank's career was with Sprague where he held executive positions in Boston and Newington from 1958 to 1992. During this time he oversaw the light oil division; was a member of the Home Heat Council; a consultant to the governor during the oil crisis; a member of the BIA; and many other related oil business organizations. After retiring, he continued to work as a consultant for Sprague Energy.



Forever civic-minded, Hank firmly believed in always doing his best for others and generously gave his time to better his professional and personal communities. In his earlier years he was a three-term president of the Propeller Club in Portsmouth; a member of the Portsmouth



In addition, he was an active communicant at St. Theresa Parish; member of the Sacred Heart School Board; vice president of Parish Council at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal; and for 13 seasons he served on the commission of the North Hampton Youth Association while he proudly coached his five sons in Little League and Pony League.



Hank was known as a gentleman and talented athlete who could always be counted on by friends and family alike, but above everything else, he was a devoted father and husband who loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. His favorite times were spent with the family skiing, hiking, camping, playing cribbage, and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Also, he was a lifelong fan of all Boston sports. Hank will also be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor - always quick to play a practical joke on friends and colleagues alike. In their retirement years, Hank and Lou were "happy campers", extensively traveling through the United States and Canada in their motor home with their trusted cat and co-pilot, Buddha.



Family members include his wife; his nine children, Deborah (Downey) Sillay and her husband John of North Hampton, Stephen Downey and his partner Ka'au Abraham of Maui, Hawaii, Richard Downey and his wife Lisa of Andover, Mass., William Downey of Portsmouth, John Downey Jr. and his wife Mona of Kennebunk, Maine, Brenda (Downey) Worrell and her husband Kenneth of North Hampton, Paul Downey and his wife Karen of Newburyport, Mass., Susan (Downey) Gray and her husband John of Rye, and Diane (Downey) Andrews and her husband Mark of North Hampton; 14 beautiful grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren, Michael, Sam, Maddie, Killian. Jack, Nolan, Brooke, Caitlin, Ryan, Reese, Gavin and Teagan; and three great- grandchildren, Maggie, Libby and Landon.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, June 21, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. from St. Theresa Church, 795 Central Road, Rye Beach. Burial will follow in North Hampton Center Cemetery at 196 Post Road.



In lieu of traditional remembrances, memorial donations may be made to the .



Please visit





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.