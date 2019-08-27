LONDONDERRY - John E. Devine Jr., 78, affectionately known as "Jack," passed away Aug. 25, 2019, in his home after an evening surrounded by family and friends.
Born on June 21, 1941, and raised in Manchester, he was the eldest of six siblings. He dearly loved social gatherings with his large Irish Catholic family.
In 1963, Jack earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Keene State College and later his master's degree in education administration from Boston University.
As the principal of Green Acres School in Manchester for nearly 40 years, he demonstrated his professional commitment to childhood education.
Personally, he loved spending time with his family and friends, listening to Irish folk music, camping, and woodworking. He was a handyman at heart who could build or fix just about anything.
Family members include his wife, Janice (Hawkins) Devine; his son, Kevin Devine; his daughter and son-in-law Beth (Devine) and Dennis Lacourse; his sisters, Kathleen Toomey, Judith Devine and Eileen Devine; his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Devine; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Helena (Murphy) Devine; his sister, Maureen Devine; and his brother-in-law John Toomey.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. from St. Jude's Church, Londonderry, followed by a burial service in Holy Cross Cemetery, Londonderry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Green Acres School, 100 Jack Lovering Drive, Manchester, N.H. 03109.
To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 27, 2019