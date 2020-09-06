1/1
John E. "Jack" Kluck
1948 - 2020
John E. "Jack" Kluk, 71, of Londonderry, NH, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH. He was born in Methuen, MA on September 16, 1948, a son of the late Edward Kluk and Katherine Mason. Jack was an avid guitarist who loved blues music and attending blues or rock shows at the Tupelo in Derry. He adored the outdoors and enjoyed taking the scenic route through the New England area or walking the local trails. Jack loved being with his family and was known as the family clown. He had a kooky personality and just loved to make people laugh in any way he could. He brought joy and happiness to all the people in his life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathy (Blanchard) Kluk; daughter, Katie Kluk; brother, Kevin Kluk and several nieces, nephews, beloved in-laws, extended family members and many life-long friends. Jack is predeceased by his sister Diane Ludwig.

There will be no services at this time. The Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
