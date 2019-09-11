HOOKSETT - John E. Stephenson, 64, of Hooksett, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in his residence after a lengthy illness.
Born in Kalamazoo, Mich., he was the son of the late Edward E. and Sally A. (March) Stephenson.
Family members include his wife of 41 years, Donna (Swanson) Stephenson; an uncle, Donald P. Foudriat Jr. of Laconia; his brother, Kirk Stephenson of Portage, Mich.; two sisters, Mary Kay Haines of Bristol, and Sharon Macleod of Andover; and special cousins Sara Eggert, and Donald and Robert Foudriat.
He was predeceased by his brother, Tom Stephenson.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, Sept. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Committal prayers and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
To view an online memorial or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 11, 2019