John Edward Tarleton
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Tarleton, 80, of Alton and former longtime resident of Merrimack, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a short period of declining health.

John was born in Queens, New York, on November 6, 1939, to the late Nelson and Emily (Kopp) Tarleton. He was a graduate of Wantagh, New York High School and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After an honorable discharge, John went on to a long career as a manufacturing manager for Kollsman from 1960 until his retirement in 2001.

In his free time, John enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working in his garden, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. John's wife, children, and grandchildren meant the world to him and brought him great joy. He will forever be remembered as a kind soul and a friend to all who knew him. John will also be remembered for his sense of humor, contagious laugh, and ever-present smile.

John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Julie (Horenburger) Tarleton; three children and their spouses: daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Patrick Cleary of Hondo, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and James Colburn of Merrimack, New Hampshire; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kerry Tarleton of Merrimack, New Hampshire; and grandchildren, Patrick Colburn, Gabrielle Cleary, and John "Jack" Tarleton. Additionally, he is survived by his cousin to whom he was so close, Wesley Dirks and his wife, Judy, of Fort Myers, Florida. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Tarleton and Virginia Tarleton.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 27, 2020
We will miss Johns friendship. Loved swapping books with John , talking politics, gardening and watching war movies. We will miss meeting him on the road as we took our daily walks.
Jan Heath
June 26, 2020
John will be surly missed. I worked for John at Kollsman MCTNS program for 3 years. John was a wonderful boss, with a great personality. My prayers will be with John and his family.
Gail Pinet
Coworker
June 24, 2020
Sue & Matt, We're so sorry to hear about your fathers passing. What a wonderful man to have as your father. We spent many a great time sitting with him watching Pat's hockey games and discussing all sorts of things. I was never able to talk him out of his UMaine Bears support but had lots of fun in the process. He was a great man and we were lucky to know him for a short while.

We hope you're doing well in this difficult time.

Mike & Kathy Duhaime
Michael Duhaime
June 24, 2020
Sending love and blessings of peace to John's family. I will always treasure his warmth, kindness and good nature. What a pleasure to have known him! Dudley Road neighbors have lost a dear friend.
Catherine Barritt
Neighbor
June 24, 2020
My sincere condolences to all. I was fortunate enough to have worked with Johe at Kollsmans from 1978 until I relocated to a AZ in 1998. I have very fond memories of John and always had the upmost respect for him. He was a wonderful man and Im sure will be missed greatly.
Diane Kent
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Sue and Family, so sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. He was such a nice man. I am sure he will be missed by many. God Bless You All
Jean Griffin
Coworker
June 23, 2020
To Julie: Sending sincere condolences to you and your family. Our time goes back so many years, but you are not forgotten. I enjoyed having you on my team and always valued and appreciated your in input. May you find peace in the many memories over so many years. Arlene Stinson
Arlene Stinson
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Julie and family my condolences to you all. Sending you lots of love.
Danita Marshall
Grandchild
June 22, 2020
To Matt, Kerry, Jack and the rest of the family: Please accept our sincerest condolences on your loss. May the memories you all shared with John bring you comfort and joy in the years to come. The Dembow Family
Steven Dembow
Friend
June 22, 2020
Im very sorry to hear of your dads passing Susan. May he Rest In Peace!
Peggy Grill (Toms)
Acquaintance
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved