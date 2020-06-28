Sue & Matt, We're so sorry to hear about your fathers passing. What a wonderful man to have as your father. We spent many a great time sitting with him watching Pat's hockey games and discussing all sorts of things. I was never able to talk him out of his UMaine Bears support but had lots of fun in the process. He was a great man and we were lucky to know him for a short while.



We hope you're doing well in this difficult time.



Mike & Kathy Duhaime

Michael Duhaime