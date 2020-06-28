John Edward Tarleton, 80, of Alton and former longtime resident of Merrimack, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, after a short period of declining health.
John was born in Queens, New York, on November 6, 1939, to the late Nelson and Emily (Kopp) Tarleton. He was a graduate of Wantagh, New York High School and a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After an honorable discharge, John went on to a long career as a manufacturing manager for Kollsman from 1960 until his retirement in 2001.
In his free time, John enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working in his garden, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. John's wife, children, and grandchildren meant the world to him and brought him great joy. He will forever be remembered as a kind soul and a friend to all who knew him. John will also be remembered for his sense of humor, contagious laugh, and ever-present smile.
John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Julie (Horenburger) Tarleton; three children and their spouses: daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Patrick Cleary of Hondo, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and James Colburn of Merrimack, New Hampshire; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kerry Tarleton of Merrimack, New Hampshire; and grandchildren, Patrick Colburn, Gabrielle Cleary, and John "Jack" Tarleton. Additionally, he is survived by his cousin to whom he was so close, Wesley Dirks and his wife, Judy, of Fort Myers, Florida. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Tarleton and Virginia Tarleton.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.