WEARE - John Ellis MacIntosh, 42, of Weare, passed away recently.



Born on Feb. 9, 1977, in Manchester at Elliot Hospital, he was the son of Kimberly (Gillie) Egan and the late Robert



MacIntosh.



John was an Eagle Scout who enjoyed fishing, hiking and camping.



He graduated from Goffstown High School in 1995. After graduation, he studied at University of Maine at Farmington.



John resided in Englewood, Fla., and moved to Naugatuck, Conn., after the birth of his first child. He finally settled in Weare. John was deeply loved by all who knew him, especially hearing his infectious laugh.



Family members include his children, Saige, Rowan and Calais, and their mother Julie (Corris) MacIntosh of Stratford, Conn.; his longtime companion, Bonnie Briz of Weare, and his dog Waylon; his mother Kimberly "Lee" Egan and her husband Glenn of Manchester; his brother Paul MacIntosh and his wife Karianne of Londonderry; his sister Jennifer (MacIntosh) Royer and her husband Robert of Manchester; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, April 14, from noon to 2 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North Street, Manchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in support of Saige, Rowan and Calais education to the MacIntosh Scholarship Fund, 484 Coral Ave., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



To leave an online message of condolence, please go to



