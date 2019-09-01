Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

John Francis Hynds Jr. was born August 21, 1956, in Boston, MA, to John and Jean Hynds. He grew up in Quincy, MA, and in 1974 he volunteered to join the Army and served his Country honorably overseas. For the last 26 years he has resided in Derry, New Hampshire.



John passed away on August 25, 2019, at High Pointe House in Haverhill after a ferocious battle with cancer. He showed great strength through it all and died in the arms of his family.



He leaves behind his wife Debbie Cookson who shared the last 18 years with him as he pursued his varied interests which included writing poems, reading voraciously, practicing yoga, meditation, karate, observing nature and spending time with family.



John is survived by his mother, Jean E. Hynds; his children, John F. Hynds III and his wife Amy, Daniel J. Hynds and his wife Lauren, Jessica R. Marsh and her husband Wayne, Shawn Goughnour and Chad Cookson and his wife Melissa; his grandchildren, Samuel Hynds, Prezley Cookson and Kinzley Cookson; his former spouse, Angelika Mann; his sister, Jeanine Aly and her husband Ayman; his brothers, James Hynds and his wife Tammy, Patrick Hynds and his wife Sabine; his nieces, Shannon Hynds, Stephanie Misserville and her husband Ricky, Kaitlin Hynds, Jennifer Thielker and her husband Ahren, Melissa Nickola and her husband Jason, Dominique Molaski and her husband Wes; his nephew JD Hynds and his wife Debbie; his sister-in-law Susi Robinson and her husband Marshall; many cousins and many, many friends.



He was a good and thoughtful man, and the world is poorer for his loss, but all who knew him are richer for it.



A celebration of life will be arranged for early October 2019. Family and friends will be invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the National Brain Tumor Society.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the National Brain Tumor Society.







