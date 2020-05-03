John F. Young
1920 - 2020
John F. Young, 99, of Auburn, NH, died suddenly on April 29, 2020, after a long, active, happy, and fulfilling life.

Born in Manchester, NH on October 12, 1920, he was the son of John and Catherine (Sheehan) Young. Truly a man of the "Greatest Generation" his zest for life and determination started as a young boy growing up in Manchester during the Depression years. He resided in the Queen City all his life before moving to Auburn fourteen years ago.

John graduated from Manchester High School Central.

During World War II, he served with the United States Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart and earned the Bronze Star.

Devoted to his Catholic faith, John attended Mass daily.

Until his retirement, John was employed with the United States Postal Service for more than forty years working his way up from a letter carrier to postmaster.

John will be remembered for his gentlemanly ways, warm smile, and kind words. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. John will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.

He was married forty-four years to Helen (Mills) Young. She died May 3, 2003. He was also predeceased by a sister, Margaret Connarn and a brother, Kenneth Young.

Family members include a daughter, Jane and her husband, Mark Morrissette; a brother, Robert Young of Manchester; two sisters, Shirley LaFrance of Auburn and Beverly Loranger of Tampa, FL; and many nieces and nephews; he loved his two dogs, Gus and Ida as well as his cat.

As a way to honor John's life well lived, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in his memory.

Services: A committal service with military honors took place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit or to view the online guest registry, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 entries
John you were a great brother and I will miss you very much. I enjoyed our conversations on the phone since I moved to Florida. The last few days have been very sad for me and I have been recalling all the fun we had on Cedar Street. You will be missed so much and we were all hoping for the 100th birthday in October. Rest In Peace brother and I loved you dearly. Love, your baby sister!!
Beverly Young Loranger
Family
My Young, you were an inspiration to us all. Our sympathies Jane and Mark.
Marian Gosselin
Family
Friend of my parents (Agnes Glannon and Joe Brady); they always spoke well of him. Condolences to Shirley & Beverly.
Eileen Brady
Uncle John thanks for a lifetime of great memories
John Connarn and Family
John Connarn
Grandparent
