John F. Young, 99, of Auburn, NH, died suddenly on April 29, 2020, after a long, active, happy, and fulfilling life.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 12, 1920, he was the son of John and Catherine (Sheehan) Young. Truly a man of the "Greatest Generation" his zest for life and determination started as a young boy growing up in Manchester during the Depression years. He resided in the Queen City all his life before moving to Auburn fourteen years ago.
John graduated from Manchester High School Central.
During World War II, he served with the United States Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart and earned the Bronze Star.
Devoted to his Catholic faith, John attended Mass daily.
Until his retirement, John was employed with the United States Postal Service for more than forty years working his way up from a letter carrier to postmaster.
John will be remembered for his gentlemanly ways, warm smile, and kind words. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. John will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.
He was married forty-four years to Helen (Mills) Young. She died May 3, 2003. He was also predeceased by a sister, Margaret Connarn and a brother, Kenneth Young.
Family members include a daughter, Jane and her husband, Mark Morrissette; a brother, Robert Young of Manchester; two sisters, Shirley LaFrance of Auburn and Beverly Loranger of Tampa, FL; and many nieces and nephews; he loved his two dogs, Gus and Ida as well as his cat.
As a way to honor John's life well lived, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in his memory.
Services: A committal service with military honors took place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit or to view the online guest registry, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 12, 1920, he was the son of John and Catherine (Sheehan) Young. Truly a man of the "Greatest Generation" his zest for life and determination started as a young boy growing up in Manchester during the Depression years. He resided in the Queen City all his life before moving to Auburn fourteen years ago.
John graduated from Manchester High School Central.
During World War II, he served with the United States Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart and earned the Bronze Star.
Devoted to his Catholic faith, John attended Mass daily.
Until his retirement, John was employed with the United States Postal Service for more than forty years working his way up from a letter carrier to postmaster.
John will be remembered for his gentlemanly ways, warm smile, and kind words. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. John will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.
He was married forty-four years to Helen (Mills) Young. She died May 3, 2003. He was also predeceased by a sister, Margaret Connarn and a brother, Kenneth Young.
Family members include a daughter, Jane and her husband, Mark Morrissette; a brother, Robert Young of Manchester; two sisters, Shirley LaFrance of Auburn and Beverly Loranger of Tampa, FL; and many nieces and nephews; he loved his two dogs, Gus and Ida as well as his cat.
As a way to honor John's life well lived, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in his memory.
Services: A committal service with military honors took place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit or to view the online guest registry, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.