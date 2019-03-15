Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Francis Page Sr.. View Sign

RAYMOND - John Francis Page Sr., 83, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 13, 2019, in Exeter Hospital.



Born on March 3, 1936, in Newton, he was the son of the late William Hazen Page and Rosanna (Sorel) Page.



John grew up in Newton and graduated from Haverhill High School. John had a long career as a cable former and retired from AT&T. On his birthday 42 years ago, he married Nancy Rowan. They have resided in Raymond for more than 40 years. John served the Town of Raymond proudly as a planning board member for several years.



His main hobby was hunting, which he enjoyed doing with family members and friends. He also fished, golfed and camped mostly at Mi-Te-Jo campground in Milton, where he had a seasonal rental for years. John also liked Ten-Pin bowling and was a league bowler at Striker's East in Raymond for years.



He was predeceased by several siblings, Rita, Edward and Richard; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.



John is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Page; three sons, John Francis Page Jr. and his wife Deborah, Kenneth Robert Page and his wife Donna, and Alan William Page; two daughters, Donna Marie Page and Tonya Page; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Roland, Norman and Carl; nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond.



A graveside service will be held in the New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

2 Epping Street

Raymond , NH 03077

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2019

