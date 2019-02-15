Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

NOTTINGHAM - John H. Cull, Jr., Loving Son and Brother.



John H. Cull, Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in Nottingham, N.H. on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019. He was born in Lowell, MA on February 12, 1961 to the late John H. Cull and the late Jean L. (Vayo) Cull.



John attended the Peter W. Reilly and Moody Junior High Schools in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School in 1979. He went on to attend Boston University, graduating in 1983 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. While at Boston University he was a member of their crew team.



A member of Boy Scout Troop 6 where he achieved the Rank of Eagle Scout, John also worked in the summer as a lifeguard at the North and South Common pools and at Y Camp on Long Pond in Pelham, NH.



John worked at Kodak for over 20 years as a Field Engineer, at Greenview Village Properties in Manchester, NH as a Maintenance Technician and most recently at Measured Progress in Dover, NH, as a Courier.



In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, fishing and hunting. John was a member of Country Pond Fish and Game Club for many years. His annual hunting trip, with his friend John DeYoung, was an event to which he truly looked forward.



John also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and over the years took several rides and road trips with his father. He was also a proud member of the N.R.A.



A member of the Boston University Alumni, John tried to ensure that others had the opportunity to experience the quality of education he received while there as a student.



John had a strong work ethic - do it right or not at all - and he was always willing to reach out to his friends and neighbors to help them in any way.



He was a caring and compassionate person. He will be missed by all who knew him and called him friend.



He is survived by his sister, Jean Marie Cull of Lowell, his uncles Harold Vayo and his wife Joan of Madison, CT, and Paul Vayo and his wife Genia of Fairfax, VA, and aunt Barbara Vayo of Lowell, cousins and many treasured friends among them Dave McCray, Tony Silva, Greg Danas, Naran Nayak and his neighbors in the Strawberry Lane community.



John was the nephew of the late Ellen L. Cull, Arthur D. Cull and Janet E. Vayo.



His sister will be forever grateful to Lt. Brian Spagna of the Nottingham Police Department, the Lowell Police Department and all who assisted her with great compassion.



SERVICES: Friends may call for a Memorial Visitation at the Pelham Funeral Home, 11 Nashua Rd. in Pelham from 2 to 5â€¯p.m. Sunday. His Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Parish, 26 Grafton St. in Lowell, MA Monday at 11â€¯a.m. (please meet at church), followed by burial of his ashes at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences/directions at





276 Pawtucket Street

Lowell , MA 01854

(978) 458-8768 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 15, 2019

