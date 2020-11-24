Jack Daniels passed away peacefully at his home on Elm St in Milford on November 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 9, 1928 and passed after a brief (non-Covid) illness.
He is survived by a large and loving family. Jack married Katherine Ann "Kitty" McEntee on May 19, 1951, who survives him. He was predeceased by his infant daughter (Mary Katherine in 1961) and son Peter John (2017). He was also predeceased by his parents Emma and Harris "Dutch" Daniels and his brother Donald "Duke" Daniels.
Jack was born in Nashua and spent a lifetime in Milford (with the exception of his early adult years in Florida, Korea, and Milwaukee). After being honorably discharged after serving in Korea, he and Kitty moved to Milwaukee and attended Marquette University while working full time. The tragic loss of their daughter led to a return to Milford NH.
Jack was an active member of Milford's Legion (Post #23) and an avid fisherman. He was an "old school" father who delighted in being called "Grampy". In addition to being a lifelong machinist, he established his own company "DNS Services" in his sixties. He was devoted to books and learning and in his fifties returned to college to complete his bachelor's degree in accounting, (at what is currently SNHU).
Jack's final few days were spent in the company of his family: Thomas and Andrea Daniels of Brookline as well as their daughter Bridget Daniels Chappell (and Garret Chappell). Also present was his daughter-in-law Tammy Daniels and her two children Adam and Nicolette (all of Milford). Near-by Johanna Katherine Winterburn was present throughout. Also present were the Hollands of Nashua. Martha and Jared and their children Andrew, Rebecca, Michael, Mary, and Christopher. Due to Covid-19, his daughter Maureen Daniels and her husband Douglas Watt remained in Florida. The oldest, Dr. David Daniels, came up from Massachusetts. Jack is also survived by his two nieces Pamela Daniels (of Exeter) and Yvonne and Phil Cosgrove (of Merrimac MA) and their children. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Daniels; his brother- and sister-in-law, Bud and Peg McEntee, residing in Lyndeborough, while sister-in-law Cecilia "Cele" Steele is a Milford resident. He has dozens of nieces and nephews on the McEntee side of the family.
In light of his long standing love of animals and frequent visits to the facility, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH (rescueleague.org
). His compassion for children with cancer may be honored by a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).
Calling hours are on Friday, November 27th from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Burial will be in West Street Cemetery, Milford, at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Information for online access to services for John H "Jack" Daniels of Milford will be posted here when available. http://www.remartha.com/jack