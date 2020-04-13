John "Jack" H. Defren, 76, of Manchester, NH and Ft. Myers, FL, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 with his wife by his side, after a period of declining health. Jack was born in Boston, MA on September 24, 1943 and resided in Manchester since 1987.
Jack graduated from Boston Trade High School where he studied aviation mechanics. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a member of the American Legion Jutras Post #43 as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He spent the first part of his career in automobile sales and home improvement sales. Later in his career, Jack became a landlord and real estate investor. Jack loved vacationing in Aruba and spending time at his home in Ft. Myers, FL. As an avid fan, he loved watching every Patriots game. He also enjoyed golfing and going to casinos. Jack met his wife Peggy in 1985 and they were married on April 5, 1986. Jack will be remembered by his family and many friends for his great sense of humor, kind smile and his love of The New England Patriots.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Dorothy (O'Brien) Defren.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Margaret (Behenna) Defren, a son, Mark Defren of Edinburg, VA; three grandchildren, Tristan Defren of County Cork, Ireland, and Brooke and Grant Defren, both of Edinburg, VA; a sister, Donna Defren of Norwell, MA; and several cousins.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, Manchester, at a date to be announced. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jack's favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 13, 2020