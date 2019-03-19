Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HAMPTON - John H. White, 75, of Hampton and Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019.



Born in Methuen, Mass., on Sept. 15, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Esther (Lahey) White.



Raised in Lawrence, Mass., he graduated from Lawrence High School with the Class of 1961 and later attended Rittners School of Floral Design in Boston



John enlisted in the



Family was very important to him and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed helping people in any way he could. In his spare time, he would golf, enjoy the sunshine and always loved a good game of cribbage.



He shared 45 years of marriage with his wife Nancy (Batchelder) White, who predeceased him in 2010.



Family members include his daughters, Jana Peterson and her husband Jeff of Windham, and Leah White Schaake of Hampton; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Kelsey Peterson and Freddy, Jack, Lucas and Joshua Schaake; siblings, Kenneth White, Nancy Meech, Terri Fazio and sister-in-law Rita Batchelder.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother Michael White.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, March 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517. Please visit







HAMPTON - John H. White, 75, of Hampton and Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Windham, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019.Born in Methuen, Mass., on Sept. 15, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Esther (Lahey) White.Raised in Lawrence, Mass., he graduated from Lawrence High School with the Class of 1961 and later attended Rittners School of Floral Design in BostonJohn enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 1964 and served until 1991, reaching the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-4). During this time he also had a successful career as an ironworker, working more than 30 years with Ironworkers Local 7 out of Boston.Family was very important to him and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed helping people in any way he could. In his spare time, he would golf, enjoy the sunshine and always loved a good game of cribbage.He shared 45 years of marriage with his wife Nancy (Batchelder) White, who predeceased him in 2010.Family members include his daughters, Jana Peterson and her husband Jeff of Windham, and Leah White Schaake of Hampton; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Kelsey Peterson and Freddy, Jack, Lucas and Joshua Schaake; siblings, Kenneth White, Nancy Meech, Terri Fazio and sister-in-law Rita Batchelder.In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother Michael White.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, March 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view John's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or directions. Funeral Home Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

811 Lafayette Road

Hampton , NH 03842

(603) 926-6500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.