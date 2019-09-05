Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peaslee Funeral Homes Multiple Locations , NH 03835 (603)-755-3535 Memorial service 1:00 PM Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge #75 40 Suncook Valley Road Alton , NH Send Flowers Obituary

ALTON - John H. Young Sr., 80, of Alton, died Sept. 3, 2019, in his home.



Born in New Durham on Dec. 17, 1938, he was the son of the late Herman F. Young Sr. and Nellie (Fogg) Young Varney. He lived most of his life in New Durham and Alton.



A U.S.



John earned pump installers, plumbing and electrical licenses.



He worked at Wyman's Garage; state of New Hampshire DOT Highway Division in Alton; sate of New Hampshire Fish and Game at Powder Mill Hatchery; Water Industries; Aetna Engineering; and retired from the state of NH DOT Highway Division, District 5.



John was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Alton, retiring as deputy fire chief after many years of service. In addition, he worked on restoring a 1917 fire truck to be used in town parades.



He was a member and past master of Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge #75 for more than 40 years. John was a 32-degree Freemason, member of Bektash Shrine Temple and member of the Mini Kar patrol, driving a little red car in parades to raise money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. He was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and a past Worthy Patron of Alpha Chapter #47, OES, for more than 36 years.



John was a member of New Hampshire Firefighters Square Club.



Family members include his wife of 61 years, Shirley (Edwards) Young; two sons, John H. Young Jr. and fiancee Jennifer, of Alton, and David A. Young and wife Mary of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Jason Rideout, Jamie Avery, Gage Young and Morganne Young; and eight great grandchildren, Jordyn, Mariah, Christian, Isaac, Amya, Arabelle, Lyric and Grace.



He was predeceased by three brothers, Herman F. Young Jr., Robert L. Young and Fred S. Young.



.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. in Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge #75, 40 Suncook Valley Road, Alton. Family and friends are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alton Firemen Inc. or Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge #75. To express condolences, please visit:





