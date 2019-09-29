Concord, NC - John William (Jack) Hartman, 88 of Concord, NC, passed away peacefully September 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Gloversville, NY, on July 7th, 1931, he was the son of John W. Hartman and Florence (Hornidge) Hartman. He grew up in Burlington, Vermont and graduated from the University oi Vermont. Jack also served our country as a platoon leader and Second Lieutenant in the US Army. He came to Manchester, NH in 1959 to take over an insurance agency as General Agent and built it into a successful insurance and investment firm with his partner, Edward Hiers, until Jack's retirement in 2012. The firm is known today as Northeast Planning Associates, Inc. in Bedford, NH with over 100 associates throughout northern New England. A devout Christian, Jack was one of the founding members of Faith Christian Center in Bedford, NH and taught Bible studies there for many years, attracting hundreds of followers. Jack was also an author and wrote 2 books in the insurance industry and more than 30 Christian books with his wife, Judy. Their ministry, Lamplight Ministries, Inc., has reached hundreds of thousands around the world. Jack was also an avid golfer, starting as a caddy at age 12 and playing more than 7,000 rounds throughout his life with 6 holes in one. Family members include his beloved wife of 29 years, Judith Simpson Hartman, who grew up in San Marino, CA; 2 brothers: Bob Hartman of Sun City, AZ and Dick Hartman of Alston, MA; 2 sons: Michael Hartman of Merrimack., NH and David Hartman of Casselberry, FL; step-daughter, Melissa Lacroix of Concord, NC; step-sons: Brad Young of Oakland, CA and John Wade of Charlotte, NC; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Jack was pre-deceased by his first wife, Joyce (Vantine) Hartman of Manchester, NH. SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 2 p.m. at Tower Hill Church, 45 Myles Drive, Auburn, NH 03032. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in honor of Jack be sent to Lamplight Ministries, Inc., 366 George W. Liles Parkway NW, #141, Concord, NC 28027 or the ministry website: www.lamplight.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019